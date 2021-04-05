TRAVERSE CITY — Worries about rising COVID-19 cases among teenagers and a post-spring break spike will shift local middle and high school classes back to virtual until April 12.
Grand Traverse County Health Department officials directed all Grand Traverse County school districts to make the switch beginning Tuesday — a day when many districts were to resume after spring break.
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics, made similar recommendations.
Grand Traverse County Medical Director Michael Collins said the increasingly high positivity rate, 15-16 percent, along with the record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations — 92 across the Munson Healthcare system — gave both health and school officials pause about returning to in-person education.
"It's not to be trifled with," Collins said. "All of those numbers are rising."
Traverse City Area Public Schools in partnership with the GT Health Department ran a rapid COVID-19 testing clinic Monday at Traverse City Central High School. More than 1,000 people were expected to have been tested for COVID-19 by the end of the event. If the positivity rate holds true, Collins said that will lead to more confirmed cases, more isolations and greater contact tracing that would result in more quarantines among students.
Nick Celgarek, superintendent of Northwest Education Services, said all school districts have approved plans that direct them to follow the guidance of local health departments. The announcement Monday marks the first time local health department officials have given the directive to shut down in-person learning.
"From the very beginning of this pandemic, we've been working in lockstep with our medical professionals," Ceglarek said. "That collaboration is unlike anything I've ever seen before."
Health department and school district officials are set to meet Friday and review if the shutdown will go past April 12.
"If there is no relief or even a worsening of what we're seeing, ... that would be the kind of thing to make us think of going another week," Collins said.
