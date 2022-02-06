TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City area runners who laced up for the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend events this year felt as if an extra dose of pixie dust was sprinkled throughout the theme parks.
In January, the races were held for the first time since early 2020, right before the pandemic brought the roller coasters inside the theme parks and the events held within them to a screeching halt.
“For the most part I think people were excited to be back and doing what they love,” said Emily Eickenroth of Traverse City who completed the Dopey Challenge.
That event consists of scooting through four days of consecutive races, starting with a 5K and working up to a full marathon. All told, those who complete the event log 48.6 miles on their feet.
She completed the event for the first time in 2020, taking for granted the ability to participate in an in person event with tens of thousands of participants.
“In 2020 it was no holds barred.” she said, “You could go anywhere you could do anything ... the race was on,” she said.
Tara Hochstetler of Traverse City joined Eickenroth and a group of female friends on the long distance racing challenge.
“This year it felt like … it felt like redemption because we have, you know been stopped from doing things for so long, we were pretty determined to get there,” she said.
Determination alone wasn’t enough to transport all members of the group who planned to participate in the event to Florida. Two got COVID, and issues with a flight grounded another.
“It still impacted us but we just felt so grateful to be there,” said Hochstetler.
Echoing Hochstelter’s sentiments, the hiatus from large in-person running events made room for an extra dose of appreciation for authentic human connection according to Beth Melcher of Garfield Twp.
She joined Eickenroth, Hochstelter, and a small group of women for the trek to Florida to take on the almost 50-mile challenge.
“Have you ever seen a new kitten come out of a box, like of a crate when you bring her home?” asked Melcher when describing how people were experiencing the gathering.
“Then there were some people who were just ecstatic,” she added.
Melcher started running in February of 2020 to fortify friendships and focus on her health after putting most of her focus on the business she owns and her family, she said.
“I couldn’t run a single mile in February of 2020 — not one,” she said.
After she knocked out a couch-to-5K, her local running group convinced her to go all in for the Dopey Challenge.
“It’s amazing how when you have friends who have been somewhere and you think you can’t make it but they know you can, just their belief in you alone can uplift you and take you there,” Melcher said.
On the trip, Melcher met another woman who was a friend of Hochstelter’s who became her pacing partner during the 26.2 miles of the pavement-pounding marathon.
“Talk about being completely vulnerable to another human,” she said. “There were times when I didn’t want to make it; You can’t keep up your best self at mile 22.”
But the women finished the marathon hand in hand.
“If you want to restore faith in humanity at all, I can meet somebody out of the blue, run 26 miles side-by-side and encourage each other,” she said. “Five days earlier, I didn’t know her at all. That gives me the shivers talking about it.”
A bombardment of Zoom meetings, or staring at each other in boxes as Melcher called them, had taken a toll, and left her feeling separated from the courage she harnessed to achieve other big goals.
But when she crossed the finish line at a magical place and accompanied by friends who helped her get there, Beth Melcher found her fierce again.
“It was me thinking to myself, ‘Beth don’t ever tell yourself you can’t do anything ever again because you can,’”’ she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.