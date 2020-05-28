TRAVERSE CITY — A man convicted of beating his neighbor to death has lost in his second appeal.
In an order published Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court declined to hear Dallas David Walker’s appeal of a November 2019 Court of Appeals ruling that denied his pleas for a new trial.
“We are not persuaded that the questions presented should be reviewed by this court,” the order reads.
For some, it comes as a relief.
“I’m happy for the victim’s family, that they can finally put this chapter of what happened behind them,” said now-Assistant Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Kyle Attwood, who handled Walker’s 13th Circuit Court case. “I’m sure they can breathe a little easier now.”
A jury found Walker, now 26, guilty of second-degree murder in early 2018 in the bloody death of Christopher Kleehammer, a family friend who lived nearby. He was also found guilty of tampering with evidence, according to 13th Circuit Court records.
Kleehammer, 48, was described by family at trial as “frail,” disabled and unable to work after a series of strokes. He was found in a pool of his own blood on the morning of Sept. 20, 2017.
Kleehammer died of blunt force trauma to the head and face, medical examiner testimony showed, and appellate court records note the beating flattened Kleehammer’s nose and caused extensive bleeding beneath his scalp and on the surface of his brain.
Investigations led police to Walker, then 23. They discovered Walker had confessed the crime to his girlfriend soon after the incident, telling her “I did it with my elbows.”
The pair had been up late the night prior drinking vodka, according to previous reports.
Walker was arrested and charged with open murder days later.
In May 2018, 13th Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer sentenced him to 20 to 50 years in prison. Walker filed a request with the Court of Appeals days after his original sentencing. He argued the evidence against him was insufficient and that Elsenheimer erred in considering the crime’s “excessive brutality” in sentencing.
But the appellate court affirmed Walker’s sentence in November, backing up Elsenheimer’s ruling. His challenge against that affirmation came to an end Wednesday.
It’s likely the end of the line for any further appeals, Attwood said.
Timothy Doman, Walker’s attorney for the first appeal, did not immediately return a call Wednesday.
