TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City singer-songwriter Joshua Davis has called the training and national television exposure he received in 2015 as a third-place finisher on NBC’s “The Voice” a “great experience” and a “golden” opportunity to expand his audience.
Grand Rapids-area singer and musician Nathan Walton didn’t make it quite as far during his Hollywood run on ABC’s “American Idol” early last year, but like Davis, he credits the competition for improving and polishing his game as an artist.
From the stepped-up level of networking and social media training to the vocal coaching he received while advancing through several rounds of the contest, Walton said it was life-changing. “American Idol” opened doors and gave him more credibility as an artist, with his music racking up more than 300,000 streams on Spotify after appearing on the show.
He also got the chance to interact with major stars such as Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
“I was shaking in my boots to meet (Richie) and then when I met him, he was just the kindest person in the world and had nothing but great advice, and happy to help in any way,” Walton recalled. “It was fantastic.”
Walton has leaned on that experience and the musical education he received to record a new studio album, “Nathan Walton & The Remedy,” that gets released this week (March 5).
Walton and a team of all-star Michigan musicians maneuvered through the arduous and emotionally distressing obstacles of a global pandemic over the past year to create the soul-drenched rock ’n’ roll album at Grand Haven’s Third Coast Recording.
“The new album is huge — huge in every way for me,” Walton said of the 13-track collection.
“We really went all out with the production team, studio, equipment, overall effort and mental work. I had an amazing group of people writing with me on this record. … This album extended what I could do by myself as an artist.”
The team of musicians included keyboardist Colin McCorkle, bassist Doug Watkins, vocalist Shelby Andenno, percussionist Scotty King, saxophonists Caleb Elzinga, Jace Fredricks and Mason Villo, trumpetist Austin Jacob, lap steel guitarist Justin Wierenga, celloist Max Morrison and violinist Michael Prokopchuk.
“I really trust these musicians I’m playing with,” Walton said, noting McCorkle co-wrote some of the songs and Elzinga created all the horn parts. “The band has a gel to it that really comes across through the songs. It’s really big, compared to anything else we worked on prior.”
Still, assembling the project during a pandemic and lockdown had its share of challenges — from stops and starts due to illnesses, to wearing masks and social distancing in the studio.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it too much. It was a rough year for us, for sure,” he said. “But we came out with our chins up and we’re going to keep playing.”
The isolation and absence of live music forced Walton to address mental health issues as well.
“Live shows have always been a source of release for me — a place where I can give my all to something and feel like I’m making a positive change in the world,” he explained. “It’s one of those things that is hard to talk about with the public, but undeniable as an artist like myself.”
Walton hopes the band can organize a live-stream, album-release show at some point while also diving back into the studio this spring.
“It’s gonna happen,” he insisted. “I’m a firm believer in striking while the iron is hot. If the songs are there and the band is ready, let’s get them down on tape.”
