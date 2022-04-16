TRAVERSE CITY — In 2021, the number of Michigan’s licensed childcare providers statewide fell by 735 — a drastic one-year drop.
All told, there are just 8,000 providers to take care of nearly 560,000 children under the age of 5.
Michigan legislators have directed a $1.4 billion tranche of federal relief money towards stabilizing the child care industry. The cash, however, is a one-time fix designed to right the ship throughout the pandemic.
Absent a long-term policy fix, experts say the industry will continue to teeter into impossibly thin margins.
Michigan is also trying to figure out why 2,011 providers didn’t ultimately apply for grants meant to keep more daycares from going under. Experts say that concern around taxes attached to the grants caused hesitancy, as well as the application being “really complicated.”
Daycare owners themselves told us they were resistant to state involvement in the operation of their facility.
A consortium of newsrooms, led by the public-records journalism site MuckRock, is requesting child care data through Michigan Freedom of Information requests and conducting a first-of-its-kind data analysis of childcare records. We’ll have stories and data to share in the coming weeks.
We also want to hear from families and providers in northwest Michigan about Michigan’s childcare crisis. If you’re a parent or provider that could help us better understand child care in our region, please write to us at letters@record-eagle.com. You can also call or text 203-543-1094.
If you’re a parent, we’d love to know what it’s been like trying to find child care for your child and how much it costs you to keep them enrolled. Have you had to make lifestyle adjustments because child care was too expensive or unavailable? What would you like to see changed?
If you’re a provider, we’d like to hear about what you think is and isn’t working in terms of support. What are the salaries for your employees, how much does it cost to enroll a child at your facility, what do you like or dislike about the industry as it is now? What would you like to see changed?
If you write in to us, a reporter may reach out with additional questions. Personal details — like your name, phone number or email address — aren’t for publication.
