THOMPSONVILLE — Pat Innis asked volunteers to decorate a mask.
No, not the cloth masks recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Innis, volunteer education director with the Michigan Legacy Art Park, called on artists in K-12 schools to craft a paper mache mask that depicted the pandemic’s toll on mental health.
“I just thought this would be a creative way to ask them to decorate a mask that dealt with what they’re going through, what their experiences are, whether it was what they did, how they were feeling, what they wanted to do,” Innis said. “The exhibits bring people back together. It’s a way to come together again, and hopefully put some kind of closure on the pandemic and move forward.”
Masks came flooding in.
The Ramsdell Regional Community Center displayed over 400 masks from volunteers, participating Manistee-area schools, community members, even one notable Wellston farmer.
Brethren alumni James Earl Jones, who started his acting career at the Ramsdell Theater and later was the voice behind Mufasa (“The Lion King”) and Darth Vader (“Star Wars” trilogy), requested a paper mache mask to be mailed to him.
“We were quite thrilled,” Innis said. “His mask just has a mask on and it says ‘James Earl Jones, I am the voice.”
The Ramsdell exhibit since closed, but Innis continued to reach out to schools to gauge their interest in the project. Most said yes.
Traverse City Central, Traverse City West, Benzie Central and Frankfort students will have their works displayed in April 1-21 at the Crooked Tree Art Center.
All six Leelanau County high schools — Northport, Lake Leelanau St. Mary’s, Leland, Suttons Bay, Glen Lake and Pathfinder School — signed on to participate for an exhibit at the Old Art Building in May.
“The kids have been so excited about it, they have loved every minute of working on it,” said Deb Shutt, art teacher at Lake Leelanau St. Mary.
Shutt said she put 100 different items on her counter for students to use in their works.
Most started with a rough draft using paint and enjoyed the chance to create art in a physical media.
“We’ve talked about how they feel about COVID-19,” Shutt said. “I see in a lot of cases, the masks have evolved into something that might be half of it, feeling kind of yucky; and then the other half, bright and cheery and full of sparkles.
“I really see that the kids are feeling happy and moving forward and looking forward.”
Members of the general public are also invited to participate, and Innis expects to feature well over 1,000 masks at the project’s completion. Some masks from the Ramsdell exhibit will be shown at the Crooked Tree show, depending on space.
“These are not professional artists for the most part,” Innis said. “They’re community members, they’re students, they’re people that have felt something and want to express that in some way. And I think that emotion comes across.”
Innis said some called participating in the project “therapeutic.”
“I think people that had some sort of mental health issues, have been able to express those and feel safe doing it in this time period and media,” she said. “You put it on a mask and you let it go.”
Maddie Saucedo, managing director of the MLAP, said many have told her that the project is a way to talk about mental health and the pandemic in an artistic manner.
“I think once we get all of those high school students masks, I think it’s just going to just add to the power in the impact of this art project and bring the community closer together, especially during such a challenging time,” Saucedo said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.