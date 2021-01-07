TRAVERSE CITY — As events in Washington, D.C., unfolded Wednesday, we gathered reactions from a number of our representative leaders and local residents.
Here are some of their comments:
“The use of violence to manipulate the powers of government is not democratic — it is anti-democratic. There must be no place for it in our country.” — Bay Mills Indian Community Tribal Chairperson Bryan Newland
“There is no precedent for this. What’s surprising and unprecedented is there are thousands of people forcing their way into the Senate in the name of patriotism and the Constitution. That’s shocking.” — Matthew Spooner, University of Michigan assistant professor of history
“I have no problem with people protesting and to come in big numbers, that is certainly within our rights to do so. But when you storm the Capitol, break windows, to the point where somebody gets shot — there’s just no place for that. ... I’m just sickened by what I saw today. We come back from this by doing so in a very logical sense where emotion can be set aside and not rule the day, and that’s what we saw happen today.” — John Roth, Republican representative of Michigan’s 104th District
“What we’re seeing is white supremacy. Imagine if people who are BiPOC were doing this, we would be shot. That fact that this is happening is horrible, I can say we all vehemently oppose these actions and we’re watching this in horror, but the irony is not lost on us. These are terrorists, pure and simple. It is an absolute attack on our democracy. Even in our Indigenous relationship with the United States, we didn’t engage in this kind of behavior. We were never trying to put people in danger. This is, in my opinion, a byproduct of the current administration and their attitudes toward the election and democracy. We’ve long said that when BIPOC people engage in violent behavior, they are called terrorists. But when white people do it, they don’t get called a terrorist. Government and law enforcement has been very permissive with people engaged in these behaviors and this is the result. As much as I rally against the system, I’m in tears. This is horrible.” — Holly T. Bird, attorney, tribal judge and member of the human rights group E3
“This is fascism. It’s here, it never died after World War II and now it’s in full blossom.” — Dave Petrove, longtime political activist
“As a person who considers DC home, it is heartbreaking to see the violent disregard for law enforcement, and total disrespect for one of our most cherished institutions. I fear for the safety of people who work in the Capitol, and those working to protect it. I likely will never look at the Capitol Building the same way again. The images showing the flagrant disregard for this sacred space are heartbreaking.” — Paul Heaton, Washington, D.C., resident and former Traverse City resident
“As an American, I’m disgusted with the way things are going down. Not even being a Black American, just being an American. As I see this happen, these people storming the capital, is just open proof. What I’ll say next is just to show the reality of our America: Shut your eyes for a moment and imagine you are Black. Imagine you are Middle Eastern. Imagine you are any person of color, what the outcome would be right now. I don’t even know if someone of color would have made it to the Capitol lawn. This is a complete assault to our democracy and what these people claim to be fighting for. They’ve been saying to worry about Black Lives Matter, to worry about Antifa. Now we can see, right on our TVs, who we should have been worried about all along.” — Marshall Collins, E3 member
“We are horrified by the actions of the insurrectionists in our nation’s Capitol. Trump’s supporters became insurrectionists when they violently broke into our Capitol. This was completely predictable. It is what happens when leaders lie to their people. Discrediting sources of facts by calling the legitimate news ‘the enemy of the people’ and labeling important facts as Fake News harms our society. The current president has bullied his way through the last four years to inflict his will. And those in Washington who have enabled him are just as responsible. We must reject Trump’s lies and we must reunite our country. Thank heavens our legislators are safe, but we hope the people who rejected the facts of this election, which includes our own U.S. Representative Jack Bergman, regret their foolish and self-serving actions. Our democracy is as precious as the truth. We must all wholeheartedly support it.” — Linda Pepper, on behalf of Indivisible Traverse City, Indivisible Grand Traverse and Leelanau Indivisible
“All I saw today was an American tragedy. What happened is not acceptable. It never should’ve gotten to this point.” — Larry Inman, former Republican representative of the 104th District
“Patriots stormed and occupied the Capitol, today. The oppression of the election fraud is absolute treason. We’ve had enough. We’re tired of people not listening and our legislators not listening. They’re the ones that work for us. Our tax dollars pay them. We elect them to represent us — and they are not representing us.” — Heather Cerone, ardent Trump supporter and former Republican primary candidate for the 104th District
“I just hope we can get back to civil discourse and move on with the process in a peaceful manner, and if people want to protest, that’s fine, but it needs to be in a more peaceful fashion than what we have witnessed today.” — Chris Cracchiolo, Grand Traverse Democratic Party chairman
“It is time for our country to heal, but I am reminded of use of water cannons that destroyed a Native woman’s arm during the peaceful Dakota Access Pipeline protests. I am also reminded that Trump deployed the National Guard who used rubber bullets and tear gas during a Black Lives Matter protest. This disparate response for those he incited is obvious.” — Aaron Payment, Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians tribal chairperson
