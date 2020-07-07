LANSING — Michigan is joining a federal lawsuit with four other states and the District of Columbia in condemning action from United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos that would funnel more than $16 million intended for state public schools to private schools.
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Education Superintendent Michael Rice made the announcement Tuesday. The lawsuit, which also includes attorneys general from Wisconsin, Maine, California and New Mexico, claims DeVos is "wrongfully sending millions of dollars in coronavirus relief to private schools."
Nessel called DeVos' action "outrageous" and "another example in a long history of an administration that uses any and every opportunity available to tip the scale in favor of private schools at the great expense of our public schools."
Rice called the "siphoning" of funds "unacceptable" in the midst of a global pandemic and the risk of lower funding to public school districts.
The action puts local school district leadership in the uncomfortable place of making a decision between following the original language of the CARES Act and DeVos' guidance, Rice said.
Grand Traverse Academy Superintendent Jim Coneset, who leads the public charter school, said he understands people questioning the fairness if funds are not being spent as intended.
"I happen to think that $16 million is a lot of money," he said.
Coneset sees the nonexistent state budget for 2020-21 as "kind of mess" and one that puts him in a difficult position of trying to budget for the expected cuts in state aid. Losing federal funding, even $16 million spread out over all the state's public school districts is still a financial hit, he said.
"Any number is a big number — any number bigger than one," he said.
Traverse Bay Area Intermediate School District Superintendent Nick Ceglarek said northern Michigan is "fortunate to have high quality public and private school systems who work in partnership to educate the students in our community." He called for the CARES Act dollars to be distributed as intended by the U.S. Congress.
"Given the limited resources and diminishing budgets, we would want to ensure the CARES ACT dollars are distributed congruent to the intent of the United States Congress," he said.
Some are not pleased with the lawsuit, calling it discriminatory and and attempt to withhold emergency federal funding from Michigan students based on where they attend school.
Great Lakes Education Project Executive Director Beth Deshone said her organization "strongly opposes" the lawsuit.
"The coronavirus did not discriminate based on the kind of schools Michigan kids attend, and neither did the Governor’s executive order shuttering every school building in the state," Deshone said.
Nessel said they have to "fight for every single dollar" of federal funding for public schools.
Nessel will ask federal courts to issue an injunction of DeVos' plan in the next couple of weeks, she said.
