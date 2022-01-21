Kanin Elizabeth was born for this.
Building perhaps on the legacy of her grandfather — who sang in a band — Kanin Elizabeth picked up a guitar at young age, released her first song at age 11 and started a rock ‘n’ roll band in seventh grade.
Inspired by vacations in northern Michigan, a more recent pop song, “Torch Lake Breeze,” even caught the attention of the Pure Michigan campaign, which promoted the tune last year as part of a summer playlist.
Now 16, the Lansing-area singer-songwriter just returned from Los Angeles where she recorded four new indie-pop tracks with producer Matt Bissonette, bassist for Elton John. She hopes to release the songs with help from Jay Gilbert, founder of L.A.’s Label Logic, an artist agency focused on digital strategy and marketing.
The whirlwind experience at Dragonfly Creek Studio — with drummer Greg Bissonette (Ringo Starr, David Lee Roth), keyboardist Jim Cox (Mark Knopfler, Elton John, Aerosmith) and session guitarist Andrew Synowiec (The Who, Josh Groban) — puts Kanin Elizabeth on track for a milestone 2022 and a more-than-promising career.
“As I sat on this beautiful little loveseat (in the recording studio) that so many famous people had sat on, I realized this was not normal. This was beyond anything I could imagine,” she said, noting the studio has hosted the likes of Lady Gaga, Justin Timberlake, Coldplay and One Republic in the past.
“A lot of seasoned musicians have taken me under their wings, but I am ready to fly. I take it all in, but I’m ready.”
Traverse City fans will get a chance to hear what’s already impressed industry veterans when Kanin Elizabeth plays Workshop Brewing Co. at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21. The young singer also is set to perform at Crystal Mountain Ski Resort Feb. 19 and 20.
Citing The Head & The Heart, Florence & The Machine, The Lumineers, Adele, Lord Huron, Vance Joy, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift as influences, Kanin Elizabeth calls her pop music “a good mash-up of all of these recording artists.”
Gilbert insisted Kanin Elizabeth has “a bright future” and described the recently recorded songs as “fantastic.”
“What makes Kanin stand out is her wholesome look and sound – so rare these days, very refreshing,” he said. “She continues to mature as a singer and musician.”
With 80 original songs already in her repertoire, Kanin Elizabeth said she tries to work on her new music daily.
“I would really like to be a touring artist and open for an established band as I grow my fan base,” she said. “For the next two years, I would really like to take advantage of living with my parents and continue to create and share as much music as I can.”
Kanin Elizabeth also hopes to find a Michigan-based recording studio and producer to work with long-term, a team “that gets my style and is really interested in watching me grow.”
The teen singer already has a devoted fan base: In addition to tips she saved from performances the past five years, she helped pay for the Los Angeles recording sessions by organizing a raffle that had numerous fans and friends buying tickets for a chance to win an acoustic performance by Kanin Elizabeth.
Expect more live performances as she continues to hone her skills.
“I did get a taste of festivals and listening rooms,” she said, “and that is the short-term focus.”
“As I sat on this beautiful little loveseat (in the recording studio) that so many famous
people had sat on, I realized this was not normal. This was beyond anything I could imagine.” Kanin Elizabeth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.