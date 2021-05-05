TRAVERSE CITY — A Michigan Court of Appeals decision with “far-reaching” implications for state transparency laws will be made within weeks.
Attorneys for the Record-Eagle and Traverse City Area Public Schools presented arguments to the three-judge appellate panel Tuesday. The appeal centers on whether a letter authored outside a closed session meeting of a public governing body can be hidden from public view by being considered part of the minutes of the closed session.
The Record-Eagle filed a lawsuit against TCAPS in January 2020 after district officials denied a Freedom of Information Act request and subsequent appeal seeking a complaint letter penned against former TCAPS Superintendent Ann Cardon. The letter, written by then TCAPS Board of Education President Sue Kelly, was distributed to others and was the subject of a closed-session portion of the Oct. 7, 2019 board meeting.
TCAPS officials and the district’s lawyers claimed, under an exemption in the Open Meetings Act, that the letter cannot be revealed to the public without a court order. The exemption, however, applies only to closed session meeting minutes — a point Robin Luce-Herrmann, attorney for the Record-Eagle, argued from the outset.
Thirteenth Circuit Court Judge Kevin Elsenheimer ruled in July 2020 that the complaint letter cannot be attached to the minutes and ordered its release to the public. TCAPS appealed the decision to the Michigan Court of Appeals in August and was granted a hearing in October.
Kailen Piper, attorney for TCAPS and Kelly, during the appellate hearing incorrectly argued there isn’t a court-order compelling the district to release the document. Elsenheimer issued such an order in mid-2020, a decision the district decided to appeal.
“We have specific complaints addressed in the meeting. The complaints are the reason the meeting could go into closed session to begin with. That became part of deliberation,” Piper argued before the court via Zoom.
A decision in TCAPS’ favor could provide a “giant loophole” for other public bodies wishing to conceal information normally subject to FOIA, Luce-Herrmann said. That would give the public only one avenue to pursue such information — a lawsuit.
“(FOIA) would be turned on its head,” Luce-Herrmann told the judges.
Chief Judge Christopher Murray asked Piper about the ramifications of her arguments.
“The exemption doesn’t say everything said or utilized in a closed session is exempt under FOIA. It’s only the meeting minutes,” Murray said. “You can’t append anything you want to it and also make it part of the minutes. That makes no sense.”
The complaint letter “wasn’t anything random,” Piper told Murray. She said the letter was part of the official record because it contained matters that were discussed in closed session. Piper cited Titus vs. Shelby Township, a court ruling that said a transcript of a closed session was part of the minutes and therefore not subject to FOIA.
Piper also claimed the Record-Eagle argument relied on an “ancient” opinion former Michigan Attorney General Frank Kelley issued in November 1990. The AG opinion found that routine performance evaluations of public employees are not exempt under the OMA. Piper argued the complaint letter is not a routine evaluation.
Kelley’s opinion is the closest guidance the court has in this case, but is not “binding authority,” Luce-Herrmann said.
That is why Luce-Herrmann asked the judges to publish their decision. A published decision gives both public governing bodies and the public case law to cite if a similar situation arises.
Record-Eagle Executive Editor Nathan Payne said it is difficult to “overstate the gravity of the decision the judges will make in this case.”
“The outcome of this appeal is about much more than the conduct of TCAPS trustees and officials, it’s a ruling that could shape the future of government transparency in Michigan,” Payne said.
Journalists around the state share Payne’s concern.
Many news outlets, including the Detroit News and Detroit Free Press, Bridge Michigan and MLive Media Group, filed an amicus brief in February supporting the Record-Eagle’s lawsuit and highlighting the ramifications of court’s decision. They were joined in the filing by the Michigan Press Association, the Michigan Coalition for Open Government and the Detroit chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Murray said the court will make a ruling “as soon as we can.”
