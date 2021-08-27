A hectic summer of live music also has produced a river of new albums by northern Michigan and western Michigan artists, from electronic jam-band sizzle to poignant Americana. Here are reviews of several recent releases.
Michigan Rattlers, “That Kind of Life” — There comes a tipping point in nearly every successful artist’s career when everything comes together, hitting on all cylinders — from finding a songwriting groove to settling on “that sound” that best represents what they do.
For Michigan Rattlers, that tipping point has come with “That Kind of Life.” With their own distinctive Americana/alt-country bent, the band unfurls a mostly subdued collection of poignant power that never feels like it lags, and makes an upbeat roots-rocker such as “Sleep In It” feel like it fits right in.
It oozes an atmosphere that engulfs listeners and places them on an isolated dirt two-track or in the eye of an approaching storm.
Starting as a duo in Petoskey, guitarist Graham Young and upright bassist Adam Reed have since added keyboardist Christian Wilder and drummer Tony Audio to the fold and “That Kind of Life” makes full and dynamic use of every tool in their kit — from stellar organ enhancements on “Like a Kid” to the Springsteen-hued, saxophone-driven “Desert Heat” that wraps it all up.
But it’s the strength of the songwriting that carries this project, the smartly crafted slices of nostalgia that touch the heart and entrance the listener. “Desert Heat” is an apropos closer, a love song of sorts to the band’s Michigan roots, coming back home after spending time out West: “All the stars that felt like rain/Washed upon everything/Led us back to where we came/I was yours and you were mine, it was all the same.”
Website: http://www.michiganrattlers.com/
Biomassive, “Monolith” — For those who missed the entire 2020 music festival season thanks to the all-encompassing COVID pandemic, “Monolith” from Traverse City electronic/jam band favorites Biomassive is more than just a welcome blast of mood-altering, throbbing, psychedelic-hued rock. It’s a musical salve for whatever ails you, bringing back visions of happy throngs gyrating happily to smartly concocted jams.
“Cosmic” serves as the perfect opener to this five-song EP — a rapidly paced sea of swirling synths and muscular drumming. A longtime fave at live shows and festivals, Biomassive (which just played the popular Summer Camp Music Festival in Illinois) also asserts itself here as a force to be reckoned with in the studio, too.
As masters of instrumental sorcery, the guys in Biomassive — synth/keyboardist Connor Lindsay, percussionist Shandon Williams, drummer Matt Zimmerman, synth/keyboardist Ben Wyler, bassist Randall Erno, guitarist Kevin Paul and sound/lighting engineer Wes Roberge — spawn epic, potent sonic waves on the second installment in the band’s “Megalithic” saga.
The only downside may be that five tracks covering 28 minutes won’t be nearly enough for jam band fans long denied their electronic rock fix, especially after experiencing the brilliant final track, “Back to Love,” which fades out way too soon.
Website: https://www.biomassive.org/
Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps, “Cheap Diction” — From the opening salvo of the thoroughly infectious “Walking on My Hands,” it’s clear Patty PerShayla & The Mayhaps mean business on “Cheap Diction.”
Essentially an expansion of the Grand Rapids rock band’s 2020 EP, “Good With Words ’n’ Sh’t,” the 10-track album recorded with “Uncle Tommy” Schichtel at Goon Lagoon spills over with the PerShayla’s Courtney Barnett-meets-early-Pat Benatar vocals, runaway-train guitar, bass and drumwork, and Pershayla’s take-no-prisoners lyrics — taking on the anti-immigrant establishment with vehemence on “Borders” or issuing her gritty rock anthem on “Dabbling in Rainbows” with a nod to The Who: “I met a man who said he could write my name bigger/And I’d be sitting pretty at his corporate cabbage dinner/But I’d sooner kiss the sweet concrete before I ever admit defeat/And if I’m going down this round, at least I bleed glitter.”
The strength of Pershayla — who will be playing guitar for Traverse City’s The Accidentals on their upcoming album tour — lies in her raw fire, that unbridled and bluesy passion. It’s something that fellow musicians and fans of her live shows have come to treasure. It’s not about polish and perfection.
So if there are moments on “Cheap Diction” where the edges seem too smoothed out, PerShayla’s voice sets things to right with a growl. Perfect for fans of Joan Jett & The Blackhearts, Grace Potter, Stevie Ray Vaughan and the punk-styled, 1979 version of Pat Benatar.
Website: http://pattypershayla.com/
Seth Bernard, “My Heart is My Home” — Northern Michigan singer-songwriter and Earthwork Music collective founder has always sought tenderness, peace, respect for the environment and grace with his songs — and his approach to life and humanity.
For that reason, his latest studio album stands out as perhaps his signature collection after literally dozens of releases over the years. Starting with the gorgeous and poignant “Crystalline Pools,” Bernard weaves his way through 12 tracks that promote, as he puts it, “personal healing, social change and cultural transformation.”
From the softhearted folksiness of the title track to the robust romp of “Keep Rockin’,” Bernard unfurls his philosophy in listener-engaging fashion, never preachy but always passionately determined.
He does it with help from a who’s who roster of Michigan musicians, including Kalamazoo cellist Jordan Hamilton, singer Amber Hasan, pedal steel guitarist Drew Howard, keyboardist Daniel Kahn, drummer Dan Rickabus, percussionist Michael Shimmin and so many more.
“It’s been healing for me to write these songs and I truly love every human being who worked on this record,” Bernard says. Listener will find that healing quality as well. (FYI: Bernard plays the Water is Life Festival with Rickabus in Mackinaw City’s Congling Heritage Park on Sept. 4.)
Website: https://samuelsethbernard.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.