LANSING — Michigan Supreme Court Justice Megan K. Cavanaugh, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and a bipartisan group of state lawmakers announced legislation to reform state guardianship laws, following decades of criticism by families and elder advocates.
“With the reforms we’ve proposed today, probate judges will have additional tools in the law to make sure that the rights of people with guardians are protected,” Cavanaugh said at a press conference Thursday.
“If a court chooses a professional guardian over a family member, the reason for that decision should be transparent and should be supported on the record,” Cavanaugh said.
The proposed legislation would require guardians and conservators to be trained, certified and bonded, would limit the number of people they could be appointed to serve, would require frequent in-person visits, more detailed reporting and would prioritize the wishes of the person under guardianship, over the convenience of the guardian.
During the Thursday press conference, lawmakers acknowledged previous efforts to reform the system had failed — but promised this time would be different.
“This is not fly-by-night legislation,” said state Rep. Graham Filler (R-Dewitt), a former state assistant attorney general. “These bills come from years of discussion, a task force and non-partisan review.”
“My promise to elderly and disabled Michigan citizens in the guardianship system is that this legislature will stand with, and protect you,” Filler said.
The proposed legislation comes two years after Nessel formed her Elder Abuse Task Force and went on a 12-stop statewide listening tour, visiting Traverse City with Cavanaugh in June 2019, where dozens of area residents shared chilling stories of elder abuse.
One of those was Jen Rogers, who told Nessel and Cavanaugh how a court-appointed guardian had purposely hidden her mother, Martha Rothaug of Suttons Bay, in an assisted living facility where Rodgers could not find her.
“I wasn’t even allowed to visit her, to take her on a picnic, to take her to get her hair done,” Rogers recalled Thursday. “These people need to be held accountable for what they’ve done, but until probate court judges follow the law you can pass anything you want but nothing will change.”
Rogers’ mother, who’d been diagnosed with dementia, died in October. When Rogers received a final accounting of expenditures by one court-appointed guardian, she said she found $30,000 in cancelled checks written to the guardian’s friends.
“This was about the same time she was overheard bragging about building a new house,” Rogers said.
Rodgers had wanted to be her mother’s guardian, but a probate court appointed a professional guardian instead, records show.
The process was not transparent, she said, or supported by the record and the case is now being investigated for fraud by the AG’s office, records show.
Lisa Lundy, of Elk Rapids-based Fiduciary Services North, a firm that provides adult guardianship, also previously complained about inconsistency within the state’s probate courts — representation of which was absent at the press conference.
Dickinson County Probate Judge Thomas D. Slagle said in an email Cavanaugh was an apt representative of the judiciary, though elder law attorney Bradley Geller on Wednesday questioned whether probate court judges would support — or try to thwart — the proposed changes.
“In the past, probate judges have worked hard to stop this kind of reform legislation and they have prevailed,” Geller said. “The proposed legislation is good legislation, but even if it isn’t chipped away in committee, and even if it passes, it won’t matter unless probate judges follow the law.”
Geller, who wrote the book on guardianship in Michigan (Handbook for Guardians of Adults) sued the State of Michigan and its 78 probate courts in 2017 in federal court, over the system he says abuses the vulnerable for financial gain.
The lawsuit was dismissed on a technicality, and Geller said the newly-proposed bills, which he largely supports, make no provision to address professional guardians already appointed to oversee the medical, housing and financial affairs of as many as 400 people.
“I don’t care if you’re superman or superwomen, you can’t give the appropriate services to that many incapacitated individuals,” Geller said.
For example, in 2019 Nessel relieved four public administrators of their state-appointed duties in Oakland and Macomb counties, but did not assign the people they were appointed to serve, to other guardians, court records show.
Every county in Michigan has at least one public administrator, most are attorneys, and they act as guardians and handle estates of those county residents who die without a will and no heirs.
The bills do not address this issue, confirmed Task Force Chair Katharyn Barron, an assistant attorney general in Nessel’s office, who said thorough background checks weed out bad apples.
Slagle, president of the state’s Probate Court Judges Association, said Thursday he reviewed the bills and both he and the MPJA agreed some changes to the current guardianship system in Michigan were needed.
“We have participated with the Elder Abuse Task Force and will continue to do, so as long as the process allows for improvement in the delivery of justice for Michigan’s citizens,” Slagle said in an email.
Slagle cautioned “one size fits all approaches rarely work with a richly diverse population like we have in the Great State of Michigan,” though he said he was confident the legislature would work to ensure any changes would protect everyone, “rich, poor or in between.”
Grand Traverse County Probate Court Judge Melanie Stanton, who in 2020 removed the court-appointed guardian Rodgers had objected to, and helped Rodgers get visitation rights with her mother restored, did not return a request for comment.
Also absent from the press conference were representatives from the Michigan Guardianship Association, though unnamed members do serve on the task force, the AG’s office confirmed.
In a previous statement issued by MGA, the group said it supported investigations into guardians when necessary, but that stories of abuse were isolated events.
“Occasionally the public may hear stories about guardians brought to light by media personalities looking to boost ratings with sensationalized headlines,” the undated statement reads. “These isolated incidences of an alleged abuse of an individual or a claimed manipulation of the court system do not reflect the standard of practice among professional guardians.”
“The Michigan Guardianship Association supports full investigation into allegations of misconduct so that the perpetrators of elder abuse may be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” the statement said.
More than 100 people, from 55 organizations, serve on the task force, the AG said.
The 10 bills — six in the senate and four in the house — have all been referred to their respective judiciary committees, with hearings expected to begin yet this month, Filler said.
“Far too often these problems have come to light after the emotional, physical and financial harm has happened,” said state Sen. Roger Victory (R-Hudsonville).
“We must look for proactive solutions that will safeguard our seniors from all those that seek to take advantage of them during times of confusion and emotional and physical distress,” Victory added.
