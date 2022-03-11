TRAVERSE CITY — This month the Old Town Playhouse opens a new production that has been waiting in the wings for two years.
“[title of show],” directed by writer/actress Lesley Tye and musician/music director Tony Bero, was ready to open in spring of 2020, but COVID-19 brought all live performance plans to a standstill. However, the cast and crew were undeterred, and due to their dedication to this project, “[title of show]” comes to life starting March 31.
For those unfamiliar with the critically acclaimed Obie Award-winning one-act musical, “[title of show]” is about two guys writing a musical about two guys writing a musical — a meta story if ever there was one.
Adding to the self-referencing excitement is the “Best Original Musical!” pitch contest devised by the show’s producer Trenton Lee. From now until March 19, community members are invited to submit their original musical pitches (in 100 words or less) for a chance to win prizes from the Old Town Playhouse. First place receives an OTP swag gift basket, a shout-out during the show, a framed musical poster, and their song will be written and recorded by Tye and Bero. Second and third place receive gift baskets and gift certificates for tickets.
“I’m very excited the Playhouse is taking a risk on a show like this, and I hope that they continue to provide opportunities for more diverse voices on the stage,” said actor Nick Viox.
Every production has its hiccups, but the overlapping of COVID-19 with the original release of “[title of show]” presented unique challenges, including a halt of in-person rehearsals, the addition of Zoom meetings, and having to recast. Bero and Tye, co-directors and husband and wife, have worked together on various shows, including “RENT,” “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Young Frankenstein” — but a significant pause in production was new for them.
“To say we had pent-up creative energy would be an understatement,” said Bero regarding the pandemic-related postponement. “It was really strange to have [the production] in a state of suspended animation for so long.”
“The funny thing about all this is that the whole show itself is about the difficult years-long process of creating a show,” said Tye. “They have periods when nothing is happening and when they are worried about whether the show will get to the next step. They have setbacks and moments of momentum. They even had to recast the show in the middle of their production. Our whole process has mirrored that through the pandemic. So, in a lot of ways, we feel even closer to the creators of the show and the experience.”
Jeff Bowen wrote the original music and lyrics, while Hunter Bell penned the story in book form. Together, they created an all-too-relatable tale of struggling writers navigating deadlines, insecurities, and jealousies that plague not only creatives but every one of us.
Bringing this story to life is a minimalist cast and set, but the show itself is anything but lacking. Musical prowess, ingenuity, and energy that’s been percolating for over two years fuel Tye and Bero and their cast of four, including OTP veterans Meaghan Kenny (Susan) and Nick Viox (Jeff), and newcomers Kendall Kotcher (Heidi) and Aaron Wright (Hunter).
Before the pandemic, Kotcher supported herself as an actress, just like her character Heidi. However, when restrictions and lockdowns occurred, she went from performing in hundreds of shows each year to being out of work.
“Being cast in this musical was incredibly important to my soul,” said Kotcher. “When I sing ‘A Way Back to Then,’ as Heidi struggles to connect with her passion for theater, I’m singing about finding a way back to my life before COVID.”
New to the stage, Wright relates to his role of Hunter as a human being doing all he can to hold on and experience the results of his failures, successes, missteps, and triumphs alike.
“I can’t overstate how much it means to me to be able to showcase a gay character who is complex, multi-faceted, and anxious about what’s coming next, and upbeat despite it all,” said Wright. “It’s the person I see in the mirror every day, and I want other people to see that you don’t have to act like anyone except yourself to become a part of it all.”
The sparse set design includes four chairs and a keyboard, which omits distraction and allows the dialogue, lyrics, and music to take center stage. The main element of the show is the power of imagination, and the set enables audiences to imagine right along with the cast.
“The script is written so referentially that a bare stage is the only option to make this show work,” said Viox. “Everything comes back to the writing and directing and music. Those are the storytellers of the show.”
“[This set] really makes me want to ensure that every single thing I do during this show is impactful and worthwhile,” added Kenny. “When we’re working with minimal pieces, the actors themselves are the entire show, so making sure to work hard to bring something special to life for the audience is even more important than usual.”
The cast and overall production are also supported by a phenomenal crew, including lighting designer Bill Fishburn, choreographer Kate Botello, costume designer Hayley Bowker, props/set dresser Fer Cronin, and sound technician Gary Bolton.
“The mark of a good director is someone who can find great artists to work with and then just getting out of their way to allow them to bring their art to the production,” remarked Tye, about assembling both cast and crew alongside Bero.
Tickets are on sale now at oldtownplayhouse.com, with performances running from March 31 through April 10. “[title of show]” has a runtime of 90 minutes with no intermission. This show contains adult language and situations. For more information about the “Best Original Musical!” pitch contest, visit the “[title of show]” event on the Old Town Playhouse’s Facebook page.
