As Pride month blooms and rainbows flutter around town you may find yourself more motivated to reflect on the language you use and ways you are an ally. This can be intimidating as learning about the LGBTQ+ community, labels, terms, or pronouns can sometimes be overwhelming at first glance.
There is a lot of information to take in and you may find yourself in a situation where you unintentionally say the wrong thing.
You might be trying to use newly learned terms and use them incorrectly, or use the wrong pronouns and refer to a trans man as “she,” or even ask the woman at school dropoff, who identifies as lesbian what her “husband’s” name is instead of what her “partner’s” name is.
This does not mean you fail as an ally, or that you can’t recover from the mistake. Don’t let the fear of misspeaking silence you. Instead, try this:
- Acknowledge: Don’t pretend that the mistake didn’t happen or try to quickly remove yourself from the situation or person. They will most likely have caught the mishap and are feeling the awkwardness as well, and it is your job as a respectful ally to address it in a way that shows you are aware that proper pronouns, language, or terms are important.
- Apologize: Say you’re sorry for the mistake in a compassionate way that recognizes that the mistake may be hurtful to this person. Making a mistake like this is not a simple “whoops” or “oh, well” to brush off, and it’s important that the person you are speaking with knows that you are aware of that and your intentions are not to harm. There is no reason to make this a drawn-out spectacle of remorse or tell this person about volunteer work you’ve done, how your cousin identifies within the Queer community, or how terrible you feel to prove your allyship. You’ve acknowledged their existence and your mistake and regret.
- Correct Yourself: Start again. Whatever you were saying when the mistake was made, simply start over and say the sentence in the correct way using proper language or pronouns. The person will hopefully respect your effort to change and speak to them in the correct manner.
- Continue: While you may feel guilty or upset that the mistake happened it is important to move on from it. As an ally you acknowledge that at times you may not be perfect, but that you will actively try and improve experiences like this for the LGBTQ+ community. As you practice and continue to be an ally and advocate, mistakes may happen less often and your language will reflect your thoughts and intentions.
