You know that feeling? When you’re trying your best to get everything you can out of the warmth, sunshine, and the beauty of northern Michigan.
The pressure to “squeeze as much as you can” into the 12 weeks before the trees start to change color?
In the month of May, I make my “summer bucket list,” like many of us do, with all the fun things I want to do with my family in those short 12 weeks. But as the summer goes on, and life keeps moving as it always has, I have very few checkmarks on my list. This can be frustrating as I want so badly to take advantage of the beauty of our area in every way I can.
But recently I have noticed that life doesn’t necessarily slow down in the summertime.
The clock doesn’t stop because the sun is out and the days get longer.
The responsibilities of life don’t disappear because I can wear flip flops. I still must go to work, take care of my family, and manage my home.
Sometimes unexpected events still pop up here and there, demanding my attention and life keeps moving. How did I think I would be able to fit so much in? Sure, if I use up every little bit of free time I have, I could do all those things.
Any by the way … why do I feel so guilty when I just want to stay inside for the day and do nothing? Shouldn’t I be out having an adventure? Well, not necessarily. Have you felt this way? If so, here are some tips to take some of the summer pressure off yourself.
- Make a realistic list. Rather than listing EVERYTHING you want to do over the summer, list the top five things that you can realistically do on a handful of weekends. What is most important to you and your family? What makes the most sense for your schedule, your finances, and your daily life.
- Don’t compare your summer to others’. Social media is great at making us feel bad about ourselves. When we see what everyone else is doing, we tend to put more pressure on ourselves to do more, post more, plan more.
- Don’t resent the day-to-day. Remember, responsibilities don’t go away because of the time of year. So don’t resent those things. Embrace them as part of your routine and don’t allow them to create a negative loop that could potentially impact the opportunities for fun.
- It’s OK to say no! Summertime comes with many invites. Weddings, baby showers, reunions, concerts, festivals, birthday parties, etc., You simply can’t say yes to everything. This adds to the pressure and creates less time for your own summer goals.
- Make time for yourself. We need to recharge. Create intentional space to do the things that you enjoy, even if they are not “summertime” activities.
