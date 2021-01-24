Sometime in the past, I imagine you stumbling across a “How to Apologize” article. In his book “On Apology,” Aaron Lazare writes that he analyzed the number of articles published each year and his data suggests that the interest in apologies is on the rise.
I hope this increase in apology articles has led to an equivalent increase in interpersonal repair throughout your life. But also, time to level up; have you ever tried to apologize to yourself?
Is that even possible? Where would I even begin?
Let us try together.
Why would I even need to apologize to myself? That’s a good question that I cannot answer for you. However, I know that I definitely have a thing or two to apologize to myself about. Therefore, I’m going to invite you along as I explore what that may look like.
First, what makes a good apology? We’ve all experienced at least one disappointing apology in our lives and remember what that feels like, but what about a good apology, one that works?
Step 1. Ask. It is hard to know exactly what needs to be apologized for. Which is why it is best to ask directly.
To start, I move myself into a comfortable, seated position, place my hands over my heart, and bring my attention to my breath without trying to change it. Next, I imagine myself sitting at a large table, surrounded by chairs, located in my “heart room.”
I ask, “It feels like there is something you would like me to apologize for?”
Any feelings, thoughts, or sensations that show up are invited to join me at the table and say whatever they need to say. “I need to hear an apology for thinking that I should always have an answer, that I should be accomplishing or producing all the time, and that it should be easy to handle everything in life without worry or help.”
Step 2. Affirm. Take full responsibility for the impact of your words or actions.
I imagine my self tell everyone sitting at the table, “I hear that sometimes I set unrealistic and inhumane standards of accomplishment and productivity for you. I hear you that they are unfair and unrealizable without intense personal sacrifice.”
Step 3. Attend. Do not fall into the desire to explain. This is not the time; this is the time to focus on the part that is hurting.
I say, “I can imagine how hard it feels when I set impossible standards. I hear you that it sets you up to feel like a failure.”
Step 4. Act to change behavior. One chronic feature of a bad apology is the sense that no matter what is said nothing changes. It is vital that a commitment to change be built into the apology.
I say, “I want you to understand that despite being conditioned to hold unrealistic expectations, I am committed to a practice of treating myself with compassion and gentleness when it comes to what we do and do not accomplish every day. I will believe I have the same value if I accomplish every desire as if my one accomplishment is surviving the day. I will love and cherish myself the same.”
This practice can be repeated as often as needed. The daily challenges we face are many and it is unreasonable to expect that we will get everything right, accomplish every task, and never feel disappointed in ourselves. Apology is a practice for resilience and a balm for the human condition.
