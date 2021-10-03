Busy schedules, taking care of others, dysfunctional relationships, unrealistic expectations for ourselves and others, political differences, pandemic strain — all can bring about feelings of stress.
It can even lead to mental health issues like anxiety and depression.
Even through intensely stressful times many of us can function. We go to work, care for our families and even participate in social events, all while ignoring the need to care for ourselves.
We wait until our “breaking point” or until we are going to “lose it” before we address our stress.
In other words, we are on the defense with our stress. We react to emotional strain that comes in the form of increased racing thoughts, feelings of hopelessness or helplessness or increased moodiness. We react to the physical effects of stress that come in the form of muscle tension and body aches, gastrointestinal issues, sleeping problems or skin issues. As we do this, we run the risk of the long-term effects of chronic stress, which include high blood pressure, heart disease, diabetes, depression, or anxiety disorders. But what if there was another option? What if we could play offense instead of always playing defense? What if we could gain some control?
We can be on the offense.
When we are on the offense, we can listen to and anticipate what our minds, bodies and relationships need before the damage comes. We can honor ourselves by practicing self-care on a daily or weekly basis. By doing this we are building up reserves for ourselves to better handle stressful situations, be present for others and all while not feeling like we are running on empty.
So, what can we do to be on the offense?
Make time for yourself, offer a quiet space for your thoughts, meditate, journal how you are feeling or talk a mental health professional about your stress. Treat your body. Make time for exercise, yoga, go for a walk, meditate, visit your massage therapist, acupuncturist or chiropractor. Also set boundaries with your time, say “no” when you can. Remember it’s OK to put yourself first sometimes. It’s also OK to ask for help.
Rather than waiting until the damage is done and then attempting to defend our sense of balance, we can be on the offense.
