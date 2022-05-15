Content Notice: The following article discusses suicide. If you are experiencing thoughts of harming or killing yourself, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255. (988 will be the National 3 digit number to access this lifeline effective July 16, 2022) or visit https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org for support. The Trevor Project is available to support LGBTQ folks at 1-866-488-7386. If talking on the phone seems like too much, you can text “HOME” or “Start” to 741 741 to text with a crisis professional.
We are social animals and we have learned how to get a sense of how each other are doing. It is likely that you can tell when someone you love is deeply struggling. But often we don’t know how to help. Pain, fear, and shame shroud the topic of suicide and this prevents many of us from starting a conversation. Not knowing how to ask or what to say next is another hurdle. And so today, I want to invite you to locate that discomfort in your body, acknowledge its presence, and now shift your attention to learn and practice some words that may help you save a life.
Suicide, death from emotional pain, and self death are several of the terms we use to name the end of a person’s life by their own effort. An unpopular truth is that suicidal thoughts are rational. Emotional pain travels along similar neurons as physical pain. In some ways it can feel even worse because when the source of our pain is emotional we struggle to point to “where it hurts.” If you were experiencing constant emotional pain, your brain might ask “How do I stop hurting and free my loved ones of the burden that I am?” A rational leap from the desire to stop hurting is to the desire to be dead, followed by thoughts and plans on how to kill yourself.
Do not get me wrong; I am not endorsing this solution. Death is permanent and irreversible. And many other solutions are available. Talking, moving our bodies, therapy, and medicine are all solutions. We are capable of enduring intense pain and it is easier to bear that burden when we share it. It is our community responsibility to help each other bear emotional pain. Now, let us practice.
Asking the question. The following questions can be asked of anyone 8 years and older. They need to be included within an empathetic conversation which indicates concern for the person, and asked in a non-alarming, matter-of-fact manner.
- Have you wished you were dead or wished you could go to sleep and not wake up?
- Have you actually had any thoughts about killing yourself? It is important to use the language above and not just the word suicide. If the loved one answers “yes” to either question, continue to talk and listen to them with a goal of communicating the following message.
The message: “You are not a burden! Your pain is real and matters to me. You do not have to bear it alone because I care about you and will listen and it can be lighter.”
Check in with your body again. Is the discomfort still there? Has it shifted or changed? Removing the shame and stigma can be helpful for when we encounter the fear that comes when we learn that someone we know is feeling suicidal.
I invite you to practice and hold the above message for when you next encounter someone in your life struggling to live. This is the first step.
Please check out the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline website for additional information.
