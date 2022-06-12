Labels are a way for a person to put language to their understanding of who they are and a way to communicate that to others. But are they important and do we need so many?
Perhaps you have noticed GLB (Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual) evolve into LGBTQQIP2SAA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Questioning, Intersex, Pansexual, Two-Spirited, Androgynous, Asexual). This transformation is a demonstration of how the Queer community has grown by acknowledging and including many diverse sexual orientations and gender identities, of which there are well more than two of each. These have always existed, but now in the name of inclusion and equality, we use language to create space for other identities that exist within an already marginalized group.
We all have roles in life that give us meaning and direction and we use labels to describe these. Labels like Christian, Husband, or Disabled informs us about another person’s lived experience. Many of the labels we use were given to us and feel genuine. However, some do not accurately describe our most authentic self and we use labels to describe and honor who we truly are and communicate that.
Having labels creates community and connection, but more importantly, it creates validation for all folxs that have felt different than identities that were assumed or assigned to them. For some, this journey results in recognizing that they don’t want to use labels for themselves but is still a tool to identify who they are not and practice understanding and acceptance of others. This process can be messy and filled with doubts and fear when exploring in a world that you know may reject you. That label, knowing there is a word to describe how you feel or who you are, is a message that you are not alone or wrong or odd and there is always space for the real you, label or not.
Empowerment that comes from acknowledgment and validation improves self-worth and how a person interacts with the world. It is proven that confidence and support like this can reduce depression, anxiety, self-harm, and overall symptoms that may impair a person’s daily functioning. When we don’t respect and acknowledge who others are, we harm them. We are telling them that the comfortable words coming out of my mouth are more important than they are. When you’re faced with this daily it is trauma that breaks you down, which is why LGBTQIA+ teens have some of the highest suicide rates. Our children feel so unloved they start to believe not existing is the best option and they will no longer be a burden to others. But, when you accept a person for who they are, you help to improve their existence and the mental health of your community. You help keep people alive by letting them know they are not better off dead than in this society.
Acceptance doesn’t always mean you understand entirely. It doesn’t mean you know all the definitions and vocabulary for every group. It doesn’t mean you have to be an expert or can’t make a mistake when interacting with those different from you. It doesn’t change your labels or identity. Acceptance is only a demonstration of your values. It means you don’t assume or speculate on another person’s being, you don’t police identity by demanding evidence or explanation, and you acknowledge that your approval is not needed because identity is fact, not opinion. Acceptance means you value respect for your neighbor. Acceptance means you value your child’s life and well-being more than the picture you created of who they are going to be.
If you’re exploring any part of your identity, know that self-discovery is not linear, and it can be a liberating adventure. You’re not running out of time because there is no age limit. You’re allowed to change the language of how you identify as you discover new parts of yourself, and you can live authentically regardless of anyone’s understanding or acceptance. Surrounding yourself with love and acceptance sure makes life better, and you’re allowed to set boundaries with those that knowingly hurt you. Whether you are Pansexual, Non-Binary, Christian, or Native American, you get to decide how you express any part of your identity. You don’t have to earn the right to use a label. Most importantly, you are your own expert. No one will ever know you exactly, not the way you know yourself.
We have many labels because people are diverse wonderful creatures that are not supposed to be identical, we don’t have only one role, and we don’t have to have all the answers. Next time you’re adventuring online taking a quiz to see what flavor potato chip your personality is, remember that identity exploration can sometimes be much more difficult and the only expectation of you is respect. Your kindness to self and others improves your mental health.
So, for the well-being of the children in your life, your neighbors, and your own mental health, ditch the judgments and rejection to instead practice acceptance and kindness.
Be proud of all your many labels, and if you have them, your Queer identifying labels, too.
