Around this time last winter, I was settling into the reality of living alone for the first time in my adult life. In addition to this literal solitude, I was also frequently overwhelmed by loneliness. Dr. Vivek H. Murthy differentiates loneliness from solitude in his book, “Together, The Healing Power of Human Connection in a Sometimes Lonely World.” Loneliness is a difference between one’s desired level and quality of social connection and the social connection that is actually available. Solitude refers to when your physical body is alone.
While periods of solitude are often essential for self care, the human body evolved for social connection and the feeling of loneliness is a signal that our life may be in danger. That threat signal changes our cognition and alters our perceptions of each other and the world, literally shading sensory input as more threatening than when we are not feeling alone.
Last winter, I experienced this firsthand and had to learn ways to cope, to reconnect to my passionate life. If this sounds like something that you may be experiencing, I want to share some practices that I used as an antidote for loneliness and emotional overwhelm.
This is an invitation: you, reader, get to decide if and how to participate. Stop if you experience this as unpleasant or distressing.
Now, take a moment to orient within your surroundings. Look in all six directions: left, front, right, behind, up, down. Now that you are oriented in space, shift your attention to your body. How do your eyes feel? Your neck and shoulders? Are you hungry? Do you have to pee? Can you feel your feet being pulled toward the earth? This is one example of “a body scan” which allows us to develop space to acknowledge and name the current thoughts, feelings, and sensations of our living body.
Building upon the body scan foundation of noticing and naming, I want to invite you to explore a practice adapted from the wisdom of Esther Perel, author of “Mating in Captivity” and “The State of Affairs: Rethinking Infidelity.”
Perel encourages each of us to connect to our “Yes!,” that energy that lights us up, sparks our desire, and fuels our playfulness and human connection. She is not solely referring to desire that is sexual, but pleasure in general.
Here is the next practice — again, this is an invitation. Create a space; a blank paper, text thread, voice memo, or conversation with a friend or lover. Ask yourself, or each other, this question, “what behaviors do I engage in which connect me to my sense of play?” If you record it, put this list somewhere you can interact with it. Challenge yourself to add one new behavior or activity that connects you to play each day. Set the intention to make time each day to connect with one playful act. When you make this connection, check in with a body scan and notice how and what you feel, where it is located and whether it powers you up. I encourage you to practice and observe without judgment; we are playing here.
Whether or not you have accepted my invitation, you may wonder how play and pleasure can matter when thousands of people die each day from COVID or a million other important daily challenges demand attention. When I focus only on the challenge I find myself stuck, like last winter, in loneliness. Life will provide challenge and struggle and I know we can develop practices that tune into life’s generative energy. Play and pleasure are creative, connective, and healing. Play and pleasure can be accessed within us all.
These subjective experiences communicate social engagement through our nervous system and invite connection. And when we open to connection we can share our burdens and our joys across more hearts, more hands, more backs.
