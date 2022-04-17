During the pandemic, parents expressed their children were missing going to playgrounds and beaches. People were spending more times indoors prior to the pandemic due to technological advances and then it accelerated as children and adults moved to online learning/working from home. Parents have been reporting a higher level of anxiety and depression correlating with the time spent indoors for their children.
“Ironically, the 2020 coronavirus pandemic, as tragic as it is, has dramatically increased public awareness of the deep human need for nature connection, and is adding a greater sense of urgency to the movement to connect children, families, and communities to nature” (Richard Louv, Neuropsych Jan. 24, 2020).
Richard Louv, author of “Last Child in the Woods: Saving our Children from Nature Deficient Disorder” coined the term. Nature Deficit Disorder gives a non-medical name to children spending less time outdoors and how this impacts the child physically and emotionally.
The benefits for children and adults when playing outside include, but are not limited to: increases of Vitamin D, help with directed attention fatigue (when one needs to use enormous amount of energy to block out many senses to have a narrow focus on a digital device), positive feelings and stress reduction.
When children play outdoors, they work on developing executive functioning skills. Executive functioning is a complex process of the brain developing cognitive processes and mental skills to plan, monitor, and execute their goals. When children have unstructured time outside, they build executive functioning by experiencing autonomy, safe risk-taking behaviors, and practice self-control.
Ming Kuo, Ph.D, is an associate professor at the University of Illinois who studies urban greening.
The New York Times article in 2021 cited Dr. Kuo’s research, which has shown that access to green spaces decreases aggression and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder symptoms, and boosts the immune system.
This has been supported by a 2008 study by Susanna Huh and Catherine Gordon and by researchers at the American Institute for Research.
Louv and other researchers have worked to provide communities and parents ways to jump into action and not just focus on the problem. Louv advocates for communities to create local outdoor adventure groups and to engage in the Leave No Child Inside movement taking place in the United States and Canada. The Children and Nature Network also has many resources on how to advocate in communities and ideas on how to have children, parents, and educators spend more time outdoors.
Rachel Carson often said that a child’s positive connection to nature depends on two things: special places and special people. Northern Michigan is enriched with both! To help combat Nature Deficient Disorder parents and educators can make a conscious effort to spend time outdoors with children for the sole purpose to have fun. Children will not remember their favorite day of YouTube, but they will remember the fun they’ve had with their special people outdoors in the woods, beaches, playgrounds or trails.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.