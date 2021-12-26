Although the holidays can be a joyous time spent with loved ones, it can also trigger feelings of sadness, loneliness, and anxiety.
If you know someone who struggles during the holidays, you may find yourself wanting to offer support, but you may not be sure how.
Below are suggestions that may act as a guide on how to help:
- Listen, ask, and don’t assume: Simply asking a loved one how you can support them creates an opportunity for them to tell you what they need to feel supported, and it creates a safe space to listen out of love. Sometimes people simply need a space to share and feel heard.
- Watch for body-shaming: The holidays can be a playground for diet culture, critique, and shame when it comes to the relationships we have to food and our bodies. It can be particularly hurtful when we hear family and friends make comments about food and their bodies, regardless if the comments are directed at themselves or someone else. Although we may not intend to make comments to shame others, it is important to be mindful of how we talk about food and how we react to comments about food. This may also be a great time to reflect on our own relationships to food and what we can do to practice reframing negative thinking about food and our bodies.
- Give affirming gifts: If gift-giving is part of your holiday traditions, this is a great time to show support and affirmation through the gifts you give. Buying clothes that align with someone’s gender identity and expression is one way to give an affirming gift to a loved one. If you’re not sure what to give someone, gift cards to their favorite shops is a great way to be affirmative and give them a gift they’ll love. The holidays are also a great time to introduce children to books that represent a variety of identities and family structures.
- Create a safe word: Whether you’re able to spend the holidays with your loved ones in person or from a distance, creating a “safe word” may provide a signal that a loved one can use if they need a break, time to regulate their emotions, or need you to take over in a conversation. According to PFLAG, acting as an “ally on call” may create a virtual safe space if you’re celebrating the holidays apart and want to let a loved one know you’re available to talk.
- Encourage self-care and respect boundaries: It is not unusual for many of us to experience strong emotions during the holidays. Whether you’re together or apart, loved ones can spend time together in healthy, creative ways. For example, walking, practicing yoga, and watching a movie can be done together or virtually. Setting boundaries is another way to encourage loved ones to care for themselves. Setting boundaries can feel scary and will often require support from loved ones to follow through with boundary setting. If a loved one’s boundary involves changing their holiday plans, offer your support by understanding that your loved one knows themselves best and are doing what they need to do to stay safe and healthy.
- Continue to educate yourself: Taking the time to read this column is a step in the right direction; thank you for investing time in learning about how to support your loved ones! Below is a list of resources that may be helpful in further learning how to be an ally for loved ones this holiday season: plfag.org; familyequality.org; thetrevorproject.org; welcomingschools.org
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.