May is a month of full of things to pay attention to: Mental Health, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage, Remembrance for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls, Pets … spring showers … tulips.
According to Dr. Lyubomirsky in “The How of Happiness,” about one third (33 percent) of a person’s sense of well-being is related to their biology and genetics. A second third is related to attention and choice, and the final third is related to circumstance and environment.
Obviously, the third — based on the bodies’ experience — has an impact on a person’s total well-being, but there are only so many changes to be made with a person’s biology. One change is access to affordable medical professionals and medicines. (This is certainly a challenge in both rural and urban parts of the county as medical providers are not evenly placed). This third is where psychopharmacology has a role; anti-depressants, anti-anxiety and anti-psychotic medications.
We can argue about the degree that the environment has on a person’s well-being. However, evidence shows the significant benefit to mental health when life circumstances improve. Many symptoms of depression and anxiety can be eliminated by having safe and dignified work that allows you to meet the financial needs of self and family, both today and saving for the future. My personal experience speaks to this; I graduated from college program and moved to Michigan during the nadir of the 2008 economic crisis and am now living through a second economic crisis. During these periods I have observed that no amount of anti-depressants or positive thought will generate happiness if your bills are heading to collections, if you have to choose between food or blood pressure medication, or if you’re living paycheck-to-paycheck and any unexpected expense can ruin your gains.
I address those two-thirds first because these are the areas where collective action is needed. We, meaning all of us individuals, talking and problem solving, and acting in coordination, can change the quality of our economic life and social environment. Both are sets of rules that we agree to operate within and history is full of freedom-loving Americans challenging these rules and creating change.
And within the project of collective action there is also room for individual action. Ask yourself: What am I paying attention to? What experiences do I hold most dear in my consciousness? Are they the points of connection that your share with your family, neighbors, and community or are they incidents of strife, disagreement and fear? For what are you grateful? How do you practice and hone your attention?
Within our full lives there is room to cultivate a practice of gratitude and noticing. To remain present with the positive points in your life without ignoring or whitewashing the difficulty. This practice of gratitude begin as simply as naming two to five things you are grateful for at some point during your day.
In fact you and I, we all need that practice of gratitude and attention to continue to cope with and show up for the challenges that we must address together. The 33 percent of our well-being that is related to personal behavior is not more important and can not overcome the other two thirds, but it can certainly help out as we continue to address the other areas collectively.
