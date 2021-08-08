Angela Merriman is a clinical mental health therapist at Mental Wellness Counseling, located in Traverse City, MI. Angela works ages 13 and up, specializing in treating symptoms of depression, anxiety, self-harm behaviors, and body-focused repetitive behavior. She also works in substance use treatment, supporting individuals on their journey to recovery, advocating for community acceptance, and teaching shame resilience. Visit www.mentalwellnesscounseling.com to learn more.