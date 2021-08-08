Special to the Record-Eagle
So, what exactly is self-care?
Self-care is the practice of taking care of your own personal needs in a mindful and intentional way. For example, carving five minutes out of your day in order to listen to a favorite song. It is something you do for yourself, to relax, refresh, and renew for the very purpose of being able to take care of life responsibilities.
Why is self-care important?
It’s simple … you cannot give from an empty bucket. There are significant emotional and physical complications that can occur if you are not taking care of yourself properly. If you aren’t healthy, how are you supposed to be able to care for the things that matter? Like your children, your partner, your job, or your pets.
Why do I feel selfish when I take time out for self-care?
Ah, that old conundrum! Well, we have been conditioned from birth that adults are in control, and responsible for getting all the “stuff” done. Adults are expected to be unselfish. When we decide to give ourselves the same level of care we give to others, it feels strange and thus, we feel selfish. It’s unfortunate that we shame ourselves away from self-care, but we can turn that around! Everyone deserves to feel healthy and happy.
But isn’t self-care expensive?
It doesn’t have to be! You could spend a lot of money on a fancy spa day or vacation. Self-care can be as simple as getting your favorite coffee on the way to work and giving yourself the time to actually enjoy it before you rush into the day. Sit in the parking lot an extra 5 minutes; taste your coffee, feel the heat (or cold if you like iced coffee), bask in the aroma. The important thing is to be mindful in that time spent with and for yourself.
Where do I sign up?
Get out of here and get busy. What makes you happy? Is it going to the gym? Then organize your time so that you can get to the gym even once a week, even if it’s just a half hour. Maybe you like to cook? Bake up some tasty cookies or dinner rolls for your family. If you’re really ambitious, go nuts and then donate them to one of the many worthy charities our beautiful city has to offer. Have you been on your feet all day? Put some epsom salts in very warm water and soak those feet! Better yet, fill the bath with it and really spoil yourself. Do you like fishing? Go! (Make sure you have a license!) Have a picnic in the backyard with the kiddos! Shoot some hoops. Paint your nails. Put on your favorite music and sing at the top of your lungs (yes, even if those around you don’t appreciate it.)
Last but not least … BUY IN to the fact that you deserve this. It is self-care, not selfish-care. Do you want to be the best parent, partner, co-worker you can be? It starts with taking care of yourself. You deserve to be at the top of your game and the significant people in your life deserve to see you at your best.
