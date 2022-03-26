CADILLAC — What to do with the top leadership spot in the region’s largest mental health organization continues to split opinion.
Northern Lakes Community Health Authority board members discussed rescinding a previous decision to offer the organization’s top job to interim CEO Joanie Blamer, though took no action after two votes ended in a 6-6 tie.
Randy Kamp, board chairman, on March 17 implored fellow board members to vote yes on a rescind motion, after suggesting the decision to offer Blamer the job was likely a reaction to a flawed search process rather than “pragmatic rationale.”
The Feb. 17 vote in favor of Blamer was supported by six of the 16 board members the organization lists on their website and Kamp said those who voted in favor knew ahead of time several of their colleagues would be absent.
Some mental health advocates associated with area nonprofits accused the board of backroom dealing, though board members Barb Selesky and Ben Townsend — two of the six who’d voted to offer Blamer the job — denied this.
“First, I’m not smart enough to connive with you guys,” Selesky said. “I would say my heart is not going to be broken if you don’t offer Joanie the job, but my confidence in your judgement has just gone to hell.”
Blamer was questioned last year by board members regarding human resources issues, including what some current and former employees described as a “culture of fear,” and an internal investigation into the private lives of two employees who later filed complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
One of those complaints was later dismissed, records show.
Municipal attorney Haider Kazim reviewed the board’s previous votes and returned an opinion that everything was in order, Kamp said, adding he still felt compelled to issue a caution.
“When things like that occur, don’t be surprised when you get accusations like this,” Kamp said. “And if it actually did occur and it can’t be proved, look, you’re accountable to yourself at the end of the day. How you operate when no one is looking defines you as an individual.”
Michigan’s Open Meetings Act states decisions by a public body must be made in public.
Telephone conversations or sub-quorum meetings between members are susceptible to “round-the-horn” decision-making which violates OMA, a 2021 handbook published by Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office states.
The board remained divided last week and with 12 members attending the regular meeting, six voted against rescinding the job offer, six voted for and when Kamp called for a repeat vote the second result was the same.
“At the next meeting we’ll address this again,” Kamp said. “It’s obvious to the chair this will continue on and on and on and on.”
The stalemate is the latest in a series of controversial actions by Northern Lakes’ board members, who last year began a search for a new CEO, following the retirement of Karl Kovacs, who’d served in the role since 2015.
In September, members of an internal ad-hoc search committee began advertising the position and screening applicants and by December, had narrowed the field to two finalists, Blamer and Dave Pankotai, head of a downstate CMH.
It was at this point, however, that multiple threads began to unravel.
The committee received far fewer applicants than expected; Pankotai’s initial job application was lost and his offer letter delayed; then it was revealed that Pankotai’s salary requirements were higher than the position actually paid — which Kamp said search committee members did not know when they recommended the offer.
In the meantime, an internal campaign, led by unnamed Northern Lakes employees who supported Blamer and urged others to do the same, thwarted human resource policies and caused some employees to say they felt unduly pressured.
Blamer confirmed the effort attracted the attention of Compliance Director Kari Barker, who emailed Blamer stating employees should refrain from approaching others to sign such petitions.
Leaders of a local chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, stated in a letter to the board they found this petition effort problematic.
“(A)sking staff to publicly vouch for their current supervisor is highly questionable,” a NAMI letter, signed by Judy Barrett, Cheryl Solowiej, Denise Samuels, Paula McLain and Kate Dahlstrom, states.
“This process can’t help but put undue pressure on employees, whose promotions or job status may be affected by what they either say or do not say.”
Blamer previously served as interim CEO while Kovacs was on a health-related leave, has sat for lengthy, public interviews with the search committee and the full board and continues to serve in a kind of CEO limbo.
Blamer told the Record-Eagle she had no prior knowledge of the petition and only learned of it when she received an email from Barker.
Blamer also made a statement to the board last Thursday.
“I have not asked them to do that, that would not be appropriate,” Blamer said. “I did not expect them to do that. I can’t keep them from doing that. I just want this board to know, there is no coercion.”
Blamer said she is focused on providing behavioral health care to those the organization serves and expanding crisis services using funds from state grant and federal appropriations.
In October, Northern Lakes leaders learned a hoped-for $5 million federal grant which would have funded a new crisis center was not awarded.
Kamp on Thursday acknowledged the NAMI letter and other concerns from the public, labeling most as simply “chirping” — hockey slang for insults designed to unnerve and distract an opponent but which are irrelevant to the game’s main action.
New on the organization’s board agenda, however, is a “written public comment/board discussion” item, allowing board members, if desired, to speak publicly about written communication they’ve received.
Northern Lakes, created in 2003, serves residents of six counties — Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford — and has an $83 million annual budget, much of which comes in the form of reimbursements from state and federal government coffers.
Board members have traditionally listened to public comment, though not responded citing privacy concerns of those who receive services.
The pandemic revealed gaps in mental health services at a time when they are most needed, mental health advocates say, and in recent weeks the board has been pressured to not sit silent but rather respond to the public’s questions about funding and services.
The organization’s leaders have also faced scrutiny over transparency issues, after board minutes were removed from the organization’s website and members’ individual email addresses were replaced with a single “contact the board of directors” email address that is funneled to the board through Northern Lakes staff.
Board meetings are open to the public and agendas contain directions for calling into the meeting for those who cannot attend in person or chose not to, though no public link to the video stream is posted.
The new agenda item of responding to written comments caused some confusion regarding which questions from the public would be addressed.
“I think it may be a disincentive to people to come and make that comment in person if they know they’re not going to have the response but would have the response in writing,” said Tracy Andrews, Northern Lakes director of integrated and managed health services.
Kamp agreed the policy required clarification, which he said the board would do at its April 21 meeting.
“We need to continue to clarify procedures and polices so we can continue to operate and build trust in the community for what we do so we can reduce the chirping,” Kamp said.
A voice vote to table a motion to contract with Okemos-based Hiring Solutions LLC to re-start the CEO selection process anew passed in an unanimous voice vote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.