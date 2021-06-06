TRAVERSE CITY — Grieving the death of a loved one is a long, hard journey. Worse, there is no clear road map because each person’s path is different. And there are no shortcuts. You can seek out detours, delays and distractions, but grief will be waiting for you at the end — with all its sadness, anger, fear, guilt, loneliness, and love.
This journey can be especially difficult for men because our culture expects them to be strong, confident,brave, independent. To be protectors and providers who don’t cry. These expectations begin early.
“When I was a boy,” Fred Anderson said, “I got hit hard by a baseball and the coach just told me to ‘Get up and shake it off.’ You had to be tough, not show emotion.”
When Anderson lost his wife unexpectedly six years ago of a heart condition, he knew he couldn’t shake it off — but wasn’t sure how to go forward.
“In our society, we don’t prepare people for the end of life,” he said.
Having recently moved to Traverse City, Anderson was alone with his grief.
“It’s tempting to go to the bar and not leave,” he said. “Or take the path of least resistance and marry again right away.”
Fortunately, a friend recommended Michael’s Place in Traverse City and Anderson joined a grief support group.
“It was a comfortable environment to open up about my personal struggles,” he said. “We became like a family. Nobody judged you and if other people said hurtful things, the group could help you talk through it.”
Anderson also participated in a support group through the Munson Hospice Program and said both groups “helped me get through my darkest hours.”
Gary Clifton understands the benefits of support groups because he has facilitated them at Michael’s Place for five years. “It’s a safe place to be honest about what’s going on in your life,” he said. “I am a Vietnam-era veteran and lost three close friends in the war. I’m still not over it.”
He also understands that men approach grief differently.
“Because of our cultural background and upbringing, we fear vulnerability,” he said. “Men are judged on their ability to manage their emotions. But when we lose a loved one, we are completely stripped of control. We fear being seen as helpless, afraid, or, worse, a failure. In a group, we can discover that this is normal and valid.”
Clifton has facilitated groups for male and female participants as well as men-only groups.
“Both are valuable,” he says. “Women tend to be more emotionally expressive and that can get the conversations going. But when a group of men establish trust and feel safe, they can share feelings and begin to heal. We’ve all had many losses — people, marriages, jobs, health.”
Men tend to form friendships based on activities like sports or hunting — not necessarily to sit around and talk. But in a support group, each man can risk sharing his grief.
“You won’t heal unless you tell your story again and again,” Clifton said. “The telling takes away its power and deepens your understanding. Listening to others’ stories, you learn compassion.”
Three years ago, Tom Mountz’s wife died in a car crash while visiting a friend out West. In sudden tragic situations, post-traumatic stress is a common response.
“I still ask sometimes, ‘How can this be?’” he said. Seeking ways to deal with “the unbearable reality,” he enrolled in an extended education class at Northwestern Michigan College called, “Understanding Your Grief” which became a support group.
“Our situations were widely different but the loss is the same,” he said. “There was never a flippant comment. We felt safe. It gave me vitamins to keep going. And now I know that wherever I go, in line at the gas station, I’m next to someone who has a hard story.”
Eleven months after his wife’s death, Mountz said he felt gratitude catching up with grief — but not replacing it.
“I still visit the cemetery every week,” Mountz adds, “and eat supper standing over the sink.”
When Jim Olson’s daughter died four years ago, his first reaction was to gather with family in a kind of numbness and necessity, planning a memorial. Then, a return to duties and work.
“You go through your routines yet everything has changed,” he said, acknowledging “the powerful presence of absence.”
Finally after two years, he ran into Tom Mountz who invited him to the NMC class.
“There’s something about other people listening, other hearts in the room,” he said. “On your own you don’t share but in a group the exchange is a kind of healing. It allows you to see that this is part of life in every family — each vastly different and also profoundly universal.”
Melissa Fournier is a private practice counselor on grief and loss, and a former facilitator at Michael’s Place.
“Support groups meet a need for community and belonging,” she said. “Some people are further along in the process and can instill hope.”
She describes an “intuitive style” of grieving which is more emotive and expressive and an “instrumental style” which is more cognitive and action-oriented.
“Men and women use both styles,” she said, “and each approach is healthy.”
She recalled one man who didn’t say much in the group. “Then he brought in a beautiful piece of furniture he’d built to honor his late wife.”
“None of us would sign up for this,” she said, “but people in support groups find ways to help each other which brings meaning to our suffering.”
“The love doesn’t end,” Olson said. “Mourning goes on forever and it should.”
Information about support groups at Michael’s Place may be found at: www.mymichaelsplace.netInformation about classes on grief at NMC/EES may be found at: www.nmc.edu/resources/extended-education
