Name: Lisa Moberly
Restaurant: Rad.ish Street Food — with two locations at the Coin Slot in downtown Traverse City, and inside Stone Hound Brewing Co.
Position: Owner/Chef
Cuisine: “Vegan!” Rad.ish Street Food is an all-vegan restaurant, though Moberly states that the mission is more about making good food for everyone.
“I don’t like to promote the fact that we’re vegan, because I just like to see it as a cuisine. Anyone can come in and have our food and just know that you don’t have to utilize animals the way that they’re traditionally utilized.”
Experience and Cooking Background: Moberly grew up cooking with family, and modified her family’s traditional Hispanic recipes to fit her own commitment to vegan cuisine. “My grandma was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re never going to get married if you don’t know how to cook, so let’s teach you how to cook,’” she says.
Making favorite dishes vegan: Growing up cooking vegan food, Moberly soon found that the folks who ate her food didn’t miss — or notice the lack of — animal protein. “I have a lot of uncles, and they would haze me all the time. One day I finally made a chorizo taco, completely vegan, and they said, ‘Finally you know how to make something that’s meat!’ The spark happened.”
Just as chefs season meat, Moberly says, her vegan dishes get their flavor the same way. “When you eat chicken, it’s just a protein. You don’t eat plain chicken — well, some people do, but that’s boring — it’s all about flavor, and the protein comes second.”
Today, she tries out new ideas by finding and modifying appealing recipes online. “I like to challenge myself, where I just look up the recipes and see how they make it in the meat version — and I change it to my vegan version. It’s having something that’s meat-forward and wanting to change it to my taste.”
Inspiration: Moberly has been around restaurants for much of her life. “The seed was planted at a young age. My grandpa always wanted to have a restaurant, and one of my close friend’s parents owned a small Mexican taqueria,” she says.
Moberly’s desire to open a place of her own came in tribute to her late daughter. “When she was seven, she passed away. We were involved in a car accident. It took that time of grief to really focus inwardly on how I wanted to go about life.”
“I could choose to be sad and depressed, and she still wasn’t going to come back,” Moberly says. “I wanted to do exactly what I wanted with life, and I wanted to memorialize her.” As vegan sushi was a favorite of her daughter’s, Moberly wanted to open a restaurant that incorporated it.
Goal of Rad.ish: “We like to promote our slogan of, ‘kind of rad, kind of street, and mostly kind,’ and just to promote niceness between one another,” she says. “I want people to taste the love that goes into it, whether it’s me or someone else making it, going into the customer. It’s a really cool feeling.”
Moberly also wants to open her customers’ horizons to what vegan food tastes like. “Some of our customers who have come in — there’s one guy who’s just like, ‘I’m a hunter; I’m a meat-eater, but my daughter’s vegan and I wanted to check you guys out. If we can teach her to cook this way, I’ll eat vegan all the time!’”
Culture of Rad.ish: “With kitchen culture, it can be tough, and I don’t want it to be like that. I encourage people to play around with the food, and if they have something they want to bring to the table,” Moberly says. “It’s about being kind to one another inside and outside of the kitchen.”
Rad.ish’s new partnership with Stone Hound Brewing Co.: Moberly built a connection with Stone Hound Brewing Co.’s owner and co-founder Brent Faber at Rad.ish’s original location at the Coin Slot in downtown Traverse City. When Moberly went to tour her friend’s new brewery, it came with a business opportunity.
“I said, ‘No way, you guys have a kitchen! Who’s going to be running that?’ And [Faber] was like, ‘Funny, you should ask!’” Moberly didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to expand Rad.ish to a second location. “When an opportunity presents itself, I just like to say yes, because what’s the worst that could happen?”
