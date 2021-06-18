Story Highlights

Drunken Cottage Pie with Parsnip Mash

Filling:

● 2 T. Fustini's Herbs de Provence Oil

● Fustini's Gremolata Olive Oil to taste

● 1 yellow onion, diced

● 3 carrots, peeled and diced

● 11/4 lbs. Beyond Meat (can substitute lentils, or minced mushrooms)

● 1 t. each cumin and coriander

● Salt and pepper to taste

● 2 T. tomato paste

● 1 cube Not-Beef Bouillon (we get ours from Oryana West)

● Vegan Worcestershire sauce

● 12 oz. beer (typically a stout) from your favorite local brewery (check out Stone Hound Brewing Co.!)

● 1 C. frozen peas

● 1⁄4 C. chopped parsley

Crust

● 11⁄2 lb. Yukon Gold or other waxy potatoes, cut into chunks • 6 small to medium parsnips, cut into chunks

● 1/4 C. plant milk

● 3⁄4 C. vegan sour cream

● Fustini’s Rosemary Olive Oil

● 6 T. vegan butter

● 1 C. Violife Cheddar (we find most of our vegan products from Oryana)

Preheat the oven to 375.

Heat the herb olive oil in a large, deep skillet over medium heat.

Add the onions, carrots, and celery, and sauté until softened (about ten minutes). Season with cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper, and sauté a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Add the meat substitute and sauté until browned, stirring frequently. Add the tomato paste, Bouillon cube, beer, four dashes of Worcestershire sauce, and peas, stirring to combine.

Turn the heat up to high and bring the mixture to a boil. Turn down the heat and simmer until thickened, about ten to fifteen minutes. Add the chopped parsley. Pour vegan meat and vegetables into a 2-quart baking dish and set aside.

Meanwhile, place the potatoes and parsnips in a medium saucepan and cover with cold water. Season with salt. Bring water to a boil, turn down heat and simmer partially covered until the vegetables are tender and cooked through, about fifteen minutes. Drain.

Combine the vegan sour cream, rosemary olive oil and butter in a small saucepan and heat just to a simmer.

Rice the potatoes and parsnips with a potato ricer, OR return the drained potatoes and parsnips to the saucepan and mash them with a potato masher until smooth. (If the parsnips have a woody core, simply remove it.)

Add half the sour cream mixture to the potatoes and parsnips and stir or mash to combine. Season well with salt and pepper. Taste and add more butter and/or sour cream if desired.

Spread the mashed potatoes and parsnips on top of the meat and vegetables. Make a crosshatch pattern on the top with a fork if desired.

Bake for 35-40 minutes or until the crust begins to brown. Enjoy!

Editor's note: This article was published in Grand Traverse Scene magazine's June 2021 issue. Pick up a free copy at area hotels, visitor's centers, chambers of commerce or at the Record-Eagle building on Front Street. Click here to read GT Scene in its entirety online.

Name: Lisa Moberly

Restaurant: Rad.ish Street Food — with two locations at the Coin Slot in downtown Traverse City, and inside Stone Hound Brewing Co.

Position: Owner/Chef

Cuisine: “Vegan!” Rad.ish Street Food is an all-vegan restaurant, though Moberly states that the mission is more about making good food for everyone.

“I don’t like to promote the fact that we’re vegan, because I just like to see it as a cuisine. Anyone can come in and have our food and just know that you don’t have to utilize animals the way that they’re traditionally utilized.”

Experience and Cooking Background: Moberly grew up cooking with family, and modified her family’s traditional Hispanic recipes to fit her own commitment to vegan cuisine. “My grandma was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re never going to get married if you don’t know how to cook, so let’s teach you how to cook,’” she says.

Making favorite dishes vegan: Growing up cooking vegan food, Moberly soon found that the folks who ate her food didn’t miss — or notice the lack of — animal protein. “I have a lot of uncles, and they would haze me all the time. One day I finally made a chorizo taco, completely vegan, and they said, ‘Finally you know how to make something that’s meat!’ The spark happened.”

Just as chefs season meat, Moberly says, her vegan dishes get their flavor the same way. “When you eat chicken, it’s just a protein. You don’t eat plain chicken — well, some people do, but that’s boring — it’s all about flavor, and the protein comes second.”

Today, she tries out new ideas by finding and modifying appealing recipes online. “I like to challenge myself, where I just look up the recipes and see how they make it in the meat version — and I change it to my vegan version. It’s having something that’s meat-forward and wanting to change it to my taste.”

Inspiration: Moberly has been around restaurants for much of her life. “The seed was planted at a young age. My grandpa always wanted to have a restaurant, and one of my close friend’s parents owned a small Mexican taqueria,” she says.

Moberly’s desire to open a place of her own came in tribute to her late daughter. “When she was seven, she passed away. We were involved in a car accident. It took that time of grief to really focus inwardly on how I wanted to go about life.”

“I could choose to be sad and depressed, and she still wasn’t going to come back,” Moberly says. “I wanted to do exactly what I wanted with life, and I wanted to memorialize her.” As vegan sushi was a favorite of her daughter’s, Moberly wanted to open a restaurant that incorporated it.

Goal of Rad.ish: “We like to promote our slogan of, ‘kind of rad, kind of street, and mostly kind,’ and just to promote niceness between one another,” she says. “I want people to taste the love that goes into it, whether it’s me or someone else making it, going into the customer. It’s a really cool feeling.”

Moberly also wants to open her customers’ horizons to what vegan food tastes like. “Some of our customers who have come in — there’s one guy who’s just like, ‘I’m a hunter; I’m a meat-eater, but my daughter’s vegan and I wanted to check you guys out. If we can teach her to cook this way, I’ll eat vegan all the time!’”

Culture of Rad.ish: “With kitchen culture, it can be tough, and I don’t want it to be like that. I encourage people to play around with the food, and if they have something they want to bring to the table,” Moberly says. “It’s about being kind to one another inside and outside of the kitchen.”

Rad.ish’s new partnership with Stone Hound Brewing Co.: Moberly built a connection with Stone Hound Brewing Co.’s owner and co-founder Brent Faber at Rad.ish’s original location at the Coin Slot in downtown Traverse City. When Moberly went to tour her friend’s new brewery, it came with a business opportunity.

“I said, ‘No way, you guys have a kitchen! Who’s going to be running that?’ And [Faber] was like, ‘Funny, you should ask!’” Moberly didn’t hesitate at the opportunity to expand Rad.ish to a second location. “When an opportunity presents itself, I just like to say yes, because what’s the worst that could happen?”

