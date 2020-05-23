TRAVERSE CITY — MediLodge, a regional hub for COVID-19 positive patients recovering from the disease, received seven new transfers, the Record-Eagle learned.
Grand Traverse County Health Officer Wendy Hirschenberger confirmed the Thursday transfers via a text from a spokesperson.
The Regional Hub strategy, which placed COVID-19-infected patients recovering from the disease in nursing homes that are paid a $5,000 bonus from the state, have been increasingly criticized.
Requests to be declared a Regional Hub are voluntary, and the transfers were made a day after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relaxed restrictions on all nursing homes in the state regarding the care of COVID-19 patients.
Executive Order 2020-50, signed April 17 established the hubs and required nursing homes to care for current residents and accept new admissions regardless of COVID-19 status if capacity allowed, if they could safely do so and provide for the patient’s medical needs.
On Wednesday Whitmer lifted requirements that nursing homes establish special coronavirus units and admit hospital patients recovering from COVID-19. The change gives the facilities more flexibility to decide if they can safely isolate patients and residents.
Nursing homes now are required to make “reasonable efforts” to form a coronavirus unit but the new order specifically says they should not do so if staff cannot implement effective and reliable infection-control procedures.
The change also does not require a nursing home to accept a resident returning from the hospital.
On Friday morning the state’s coronavirus “dashboard” of long-term care data was taken offline and the following message uploaded in its place:
“Michigan’s Long-Term Care data collection is undergoing a transition May 21 -25 as MDHHS enhances its data collection process to improve accuracy, timeliness, and to align with new guidance from the federal Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
“Nursing facility data will be available once the transition period has ended and data appropriately validated.”
These changes come after lawmakers, academics and especially family members of residents who lived in facilities where hubs were formed before they became such, repeatedly questioned placing contagious patients into facilities already caring for those most vulnerable to the disease.
“In my opinion they are risking the lives of everyone in the nursing home, for what I can only believe amounts to more money,” said Patti Bravard, whose mother is a resident at MediLodge GTC, and has been for more than a year, during a previous Record-Eagle interview.
Reached by phone on Friday, Bravard said her mother was OK, and being well cared for.
She remained concerned about infection, however, and said she’d contacted other facilities about transferring her mother out of MediLodge but those facilities said they were focused on caring for their current residents.
“I think its just wrong,” said Andrea Gerring, whose mother is in different long-term care facility in Grand Traverse County, and who is active in eldercare issues.
“I don’t know how the state could allow that,” she added. “How would the family members not have some say?”
The hubs were established to offer “load balancing” support to hospitals that otherwise might be overrun, said Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Health and Human Services during a previous interview.
Staff at hubs care for two types of patients: those discharged from a hospital, who still test positive for the virus but no longer needed hospitalization; and residents of nursing homes who tested positive for the virus but the facility caring for them could not safely isolate them from other residents.
The minimum requirements for Regional Hub status include the ability to reserve beds for COVID-19-affected transfers until the designation expires, maintain proper staffing levels, the ability to isolate COVID-19 positive patients from other residents and a demonstrated ability to mitigate the spread of the disease, an internal document shows.
Additionally, the state’s DHHS previously confirmed to the Record-Eagle that no additional inspections were required of the 20 nursing homes designated by the state as Regional Hubs, and that self-reporting of numbers of new cases of the disease was problematic.
Those and other numbers reported by the state, including how many nursing home residents have died in hubs — and in other nursing homes — of COVID-19, have recently come into question.
“All the deaths are self-reported right now,” Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state’s chief medical executive, said in a press conference earlier this month. “And we don’t believe that they are accurate.”
MDHHS Director Robert Gordon told a state Senate Oversight Committee hearing, he was also not confident in his own department’s numbers.
MediLodge GTC directed a reporter’s comments to Bill Gray, the company’s national spokesperson, who did not return a call requesting comment.
Gray previously told a Record-Eagle reporter the facility would accept only “local” transfers, though declined to define how far beyond Grand Traverse County the company considers “local”.
Of the 20 Hubs in Michigan, five are owned by MediLodge, according to documents since removed from the state’s long term care data dashboard.
The only Regional Hub north of U.S. 10 is MediLodge GTC on Lafranier Road.
Staff at 469 of Michigan’s 495 nursing homes reported 2,328 cases of COVID-19 as of May 19, state data shows. That’s a decrease of 546 cases of the disease from May 13 figures of 2,874 cases.
Of the positive cases, 282 are among residents of Regional Hubs, as of May 19, though there is no reporting on deaths from the virus in these facilities.The data also does not show how many cases at the hubs are new infections and how many are of patients transferred from other facilities.
MediLodge GTC inspection reports by CMS can be read online at medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare.
