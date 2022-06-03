MAPLETON — Several Peninsula Township wineries and the township government couldn’t reach a deal to end the wineries’ lawsuit against the township, at least not yet.
Township trustees could consider offering another settlement at their June 14 meeting, said Greg Meihn, the township’s attorney. He’ll ask them to go into closed session to weigh a deal that could end a lawsuit that’s been on the U.S. District Court Michigan Western District’s docket since October 2020.
“I’m hopeful that we can find a resolution before the court makes its difficult decision, and that once the court does make its difficult decision, if we haven’t resolved it, I am hopeful that we can come together and finalize a global resolution that is acceptable to all the parties involved, from the residents to the township to the wineries,” he said.
The potential offer may come too late if U.S. District Court Judge Paul Maloney rules on either sides’ summary judgment motions before then. Joseph Infante, an attorney for the wineries and association Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula, said that ruling could come any day, although he suspects the decision could be a month or so away.
“I will say that if the township wants to make a settlement offer, that time is of the essence since we do not know the court’s timing,” he said in an email.
Summary judgment lets a judge decide on controversies in a case when there’s no real factual dispute between sides of the legal dispute, and where the law favors one side, according to Black’s Law Dictionary.
Meihn and Infante separately said there are a few possible outcomes in a summary judgment on the suit’s 11 counts: Maloney could rule entirely in either plaintiffs’ or defendant’s favor, make a split decision agreeing with the plaintiff on some counts but not all, or rule on some questions while saving others for trial.
A series of mediation sessions ended May 19 without resolving the lawsuit, court records show.
At issue are what the wineries and association contend to be the township’s “illegal or unconstitutional” rules that have unfairly boxed in the wineries, as previously reported. The businesses chafed under rules governing where grapes should come from to what kinds of branded merchandise some business types can sell, to operating hours and bans on events at some business types like weddings.
Infante said those rules cost the wineries $203 million, a rough estimate from a forensic accountant who looked at five years of business numbers from each plaintiff. He couldn’t discuss the details — the report is confidential at this point, but its conclusion is not, he said.
It’s the amount the plaintiffs would ask Maloney to award in damages if the case goes to court and the wineries and association prevails, Infante said.
Meihn said the township’s ordinances didn’t cause any damages to the wineries and association. He declined to say more on the subject prior to making the township’s counterarguments in court.
Township officials previously asserted they were in the midst of rewriting Peninsula’s zoning ordinance, as previously reported. Those included rules for wineries that were often adopted in response to the wine industry taking root and growing in recent decades.
The rules, township officials repeatedly said, were meant to preserve Old Mission Peninsula’s agricultural economy and character.
Growers said they could threaten both if they hurt the wineries, according to those who spoke at past public meetings, adding that wine grapes are a welcome boost to producers’ balance sheets, especially those hurt by slumping tart cherry prices.
Township residents, meanwhile, previously told trustees they support reasonable rules that would curb traffic, noise and the peninsula’s over-commercialization.
The wineries involved are Bowers Harbor Vineyard & Winery Inc., Brys Winery LLC, Chateau Grand Traverse LTD, Tabone Vineyards LLC, Two Lads LLC, Winery at Black Star Farms LLC and Villa Mari LLC.
Companies doing business as Bonobo Winery, Chateau Chantal, Hawthorne Vineyards and Peninsula Cellars also are plaintiffs. All except Bonobo Winery are members of Wineries of the Old Mission Peninsula — also known as the Old Mission Peninsula Wine Trail.
