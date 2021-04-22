It has been a rough year to say the least. As COVID seems to be never-ending we all just need a break ... a way to just get away and enjoy our freedom.
The way I want to do this is on my bike! Starting every Monday until the end of June (excluding memorial day) we are having Shebikes women’s only rides. This is a great time to socialize 6 feet apart outside and learn more about riding. We know women have a harder time asking the boys for help, so here is your chance to learn a lot more about the sport. The ride consist of three levels of all-ages of riders, depending on the distance and skill level you are at. Women should be able to ride at least 12, 25 or 30 miles on pavement. All rides will start at Traverse City Central High school at 6 p.m. on Monday Nights. We will ride up the east side of the peninsula and enjoy the gorgeous views of East Bay. Each group will have a ride leader in charge of the pace and keeping the group together. Yes, we are women, so chatting along the ride is encouraged.
The most important fact about our group is that we want women to become more knowledgeable about riding. Every evening before we start our ride, we have a discussion on certain topics. If you are going to ride on the road, then it’s really important to know the rules about what is expected out of you. We also offer some great tips on how to better deal with traffic. Everyone wants to know, do you really have to wear those goofy outfits? Why? We will explain this and how you can get clothing that may better fit your personality, too.
We will also have bicycle fitters on hand for questions. It’s very important that your bike fits you perfectly. Too many people try to make their bodies fit the bike which always ends up in sore necks, hands and feet. We can help you make some adjustments that may make a world of difference in your ride.
A lot of people also struggle with shifting. It’s hard to know when you should shift up or down on hills and flats. We will give you some tips that will help you use shifting to your advantage, perhaps even make you faster.
Toward the end of June, the more advanced riders will also learn how to ride in a pace line. This is always a good idea if you are riding in a group. Pace lines allow riders in the front to work harder for a few minutes and then drop back once they get a little tired. This allows all riders to take a turn at the front so that the whole pack becomes faster by drafting behind one another.
Lastly, bike maintenance is important for everyone (not just your husband!). We will teach you to change a tire, lube your chain and clean your bike. All these topics are so important to know when riding — they can definitely make a difference.
Sound intriguing? We would really love for you to come ride with us! We will be meeting May 10 at 6 p.m. at McLain Cycle on 8th Street. There will be an informational meeting and a talk on maintaining your bike. If you can’t make Mondays nights, please know that they are also a lot of other great groups to ride with. Check out Cherry Capital Cycling club’s (www.cccc.org) ride calendar. They offer rides for every type of rider, not just women. Hope to see you out there!
If you have any questions about Shebikes, email me at Meaganamclain@gmail.com.
