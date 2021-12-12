TRAVERSE CITY — A project that will revamp about a 2 miles of Grandview Parkway is on the agenda for Monday’s Traverse City Commission meeting.
Details on the $22 million project that runs from Division Street to Garfield Avenue will be presented by the Michigan Department of Transportation. Construction is expected to take place in 2023.
Those details included intersection enhancements with the addition of turn lanes in several areas, replacement of Murchie Bridge rockers, stormwater and sanitary sewer upgrades, widening sidewalks to 5 feet with universal accessibility upgrades and more. They’ll also talk about maintenance of pedestrian and vehicular traffic during construction.
MDOT officials recently said the plan is to divide the project, doing the section from Garfield to Front first, with a two-week break for the National Cherry Festival and then taking on the section from Front to Division.
“We’re appreciative that the state is doing this in our community, and certainly the Grandview Parkway is in need of repairs,” said city Manager Marty Colburn.
The city has been meeting with MDOT weekly over the last several weeks to work out some of the challenges related to turn lanes and crossings to make sure pedestrians and bicyclists are safe, he said.
Two public outreach meetings on the project were hosted by MDOT in late November and early December.
The Downtown Development Authority also has a project in the works that will change how motorists enter the downtown district on East Front Street by squaring off the intersection and adding a left-turn lane. Also proposed is a streetscape with wider sidewalks, raised pedestrian crossings and a sidewalk snowmelt system.
Cost estimates for the project are $4.8 million, with DDA officials working toward bidding the project in January and construction starting in the spring.
Former Mayor Jim Carruthers is happy to see the east-west corridor project, which has been on MDOT’s to-do list for several years, getting underway.
“I’m pleased it’s coming forward,” Carruthers said. “I’m pleased we’re talking about it. It’s going to be a nightmare for traffic but when it’s all over we’re going to have a better road system.”
Also on the Monday’s city agenda is a report on recommendations from the Adult Use Marijuana Licensing ad hoc committee that includes a scoring rubric to be used for retail establishment and microbusiness applicants, as well as a proposed zoning map for adult use businesses.
Commissioners will also hear presentations on the city’s Capital Improvement Program, the Brown Bridge Quiet Area management plan and an overview of the roundabout scheduled for Keystone and Beitner roads.
