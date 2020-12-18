LANSING — Fall sports are back, Michigan.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is embarking on an antigen testing 'pilot program' to allow the Michigan high school sports season to complete its COVID-interrupted fall season, Director Robert Gordon announced in a televised state press conference.
Few details from the Michigan High School Athletic Association about the testing program were available at the time of announcement, but a press release said the plan was approved by the MHSAA's Representative Council. Football, girls volleyball and girls swimming and diving practices may resume as early as Monday.
Football regional finals and 8-player semifinals are set for Jan. 2 with finals and semifinals locations still to be announced.
The girls volleyball tournament will begin again with quarterfinals on Jan. 5. Volleyball semifinals and finals will be played Jan. 7-9 at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. The girl's swimming and diving Finals will be Jan. 15-16.
No spectators will be allowed at the Fall tournament events.
"It is anticipated that specifics and details of the Fall tournament pilot testing program will be coming from the MDHHS," an MHSAA press release read. It also stated sites for the the football championship "will be finalized soon."
All indoor Winter sports are not part of the testing program, although the MDHHS order permits outdoor sports to resume. That means girls and boys alpine skiing may start practicing Monday as well. The Representative Council will meet again Tuesday to discuss details for the rest of Winter sports.
