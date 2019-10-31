TRAVERSE CITY — A misstep in procedure forced the Traverse City Area Public Schools Board of Education to reconvene and vote again on appointing a new board member.
TCAPS trustees — minus Board Treasurer Matt Anderson, who was not there — voted 4-1 during a special meeting Wednesday to seat Ben McGuire as a replacement for outgoing Vice President Doris Ellery. The board approved McGuire by a 3-2 vote Monday night, with trustees Jane Klegman and Erica Moon Mohr voting “no.”
Michigan school code, however, requires a majority of the full seven-member board vote in favor of appointment. Klegman, who supported finalist Josey Ballenger on Monday, changed her vote Wednesday to give the board that majority, while Moon Mohr remained a no vote.
“We all should be able to put aside our personal opinions when the board has decided on a direction,” Klegman said. “My personal opinion and my vote on Monday was not to support the vote for Mr. McGuire. I believe that I need to put my personal opinion aside.”
Moon Mohr motioned Monday to support Ballenger, but the move died without another trustee seconding the initiative. Moon Mohr spoke Wednesday and said Anderson should have been involved in the interview process and the voting, and that he would have provided a “crucial piece” in the process.
“It’s really obvious what’s happening,” said Moon Mohr, who has been at odds with Klegman as well as Board President Sue Kelly and trustees Pam Forton and Jeff Leonhardt before and after former Superintendent Ann Cardon’s sudden resignation two weeks ago.
Many in the public also are at odds with those four trustees as efforts to recall them and force a special election gain speed.
Justin Van Rheenen spoke during public comment Wednesday while wearing a black t-shirt with the phrase “We Will Not Be Silent” in large white letters on the front. Van Rheenen, who is a part of the TCAPS Transparency movement, said watching the board’s actions has given him pause in his faith that the district can function properly.
He said the visible hostility toward Moon Mohr, the inability to work with Cardon and the “complete misunderstanding” of the School Finance Resource Collaborative’s narrative on school funding shows a lack of leadership.
Ian Ashton, one of the forerunners of TCAPS Transparency, said the mistake Monday in appointing McGuire without a majority is making the group’s work in the recall effort “infinitely easier.”
“You’re pretty much doing our job for us,” Ashton said. “We appreciate it very much, and we can’t wait to start getting signatures and put it to the voters.”
Perhaps the most forceful voice was that of Lynn Moon, who said the time is now to put aside the bickering and quarreling and instead “grow up and act like adults.”
“Get your act together and start working as a team. That’s what we elected you for — and stop what you’re doing and think about our kids,” she said loudly as she pounded on the podium. “This isn’t about you. It’s about our children.”
Interim Superintendent Jim Pavelka said, with a full board now in place, trustees need to get down to the business of finding a new superintendent. Calls from the audience, however, suggested that decision might already be made and that Associate Superintendent Jame McCall will step into the role.
Pavelka said he has not heard that to be the case.
“There’s not one person on this board or one person that’s told me she’s going to be superintendent,” Pavelka said. “I would be ashamed to sit at this table if the board went through a process and wasn’t sincere about it. I would be ashamed.”
The next scheduled meeting of the full board is at 6 p.m. on Nov. 11.
