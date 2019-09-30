Shea O'Brien, 32, is a Traverse City native and Traverse Central High School graduate. He works for Burritt's Fresh Markets and has never before sought an elected office.

Jim Carruthers, 56, is Traverse City's second-term mayor and served as city commissioner and Parks and Recreation commissioner. He's lived in town since 1989 and graduated from University of Connecticut. He worked a variety of jobs, including for Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy, and currently dedicates his time to serving as mayor.

Absentee ballots available

Any Traverse City resident can vote in the Nov. 5 election with an absentee ballot, thanks to a recently passed ballot initiative.

Michigan voters in 2018 agreed people voters can get an absentee ballot without needing a reason. The Michigan Secretary of State listed a number of ways to get one, including filling out an application and sending it to your local election clerk — in this case, city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.

Applicants can also mail a letter or postcard requesting a ballot, according to the Secretary of State.

Mail them to the city Clerk, 400 Boardman Avenue, Traverse City, MI 49684.

Those requesting a ballot by mail have until 5 p.m. on Nov. 1 to get those requests in, according to the Secretary of State. Anyone picking up a ballot in person can do so until 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. Completed ballots are due at the city clerk's office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.