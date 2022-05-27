TRAVERSE CITY — This past week marked three months of invasion, warfare, and brutality for Ukraine’s citizens during the Russian invasion.
In response, people in Traverse City are uniting to provide funds to help bring Ukrainian refugees to Michigan.
After the invasion’s onset in February, Justice for Our Neighbors–Michigan (JFON) began receiving inquiries from residents and displaced Ukrainians already in the U.S. seeking assistance to obtain or maintain lawful immigration status for themselves or their loved ones.
JFON, which provides pro bono legal services to low-income immigrants living in Michigan communities, is housed at Traverse City’s Central United Methodist Church. Marcelo Betti, legal co-director for JFON, has been immersed in the requests from the beginning.
“Since the Russian invasion began, I estimate our office has received 20-plus inquiries related to the crisis,” said Betti. “Over the past few years, we have helped dozens of Ukrainians locally with green card and citizenship applications. We stand ready to help that community with those services as people continue to arrive here as refugees.”
The Traverse City area has one of the largest populations of Ukrainians in the state — many of whom have relatives and friends who have been violently uprooted from their lives and homes. Betti’s and JFON’s goal is to help as many refugees as possible, but such endeavors require financial support. This is where a group of kind-hearted individuals has come into play.
As a means of fundraising for JFON and Ukraine, Central United Methodist Church is hosting an intimate “house concert” with singer-songwriter May Erlewine headlining on May 29 at 7 p.m. in downtown Traverse City. The concert will include songs with themes of strength, hope, and harmony.
Shortly after JFON started receiving calls for help, Central UMC sprung to action and started a Facebook fundraising campaign, with all proceeds from the campaign and house concert going to JFON’s efforts.
“When we realized that people were seeking help through JFON to come here, we knew we needed to help with that, too,” said Reverend Linda Stephan of Central UMC. “We are compelled, as Christians, to welcome those who seek refuge.”
With the refugee situation being an ongoing crisis, Stephan knows that raising funds and awareness is of the utmost importance, as is the expertise of an excellent lawyer to help navigate the detailed immigration process.
“We are so fortunate to have JFON’s legal team at the ready,” said Stephan. “One of the big refrains in the Bible, something God says over and over, is that we are for the stranger, the foreigner, the immigrant. So, it’s important to us to encourage Traverse City to reach out and care for those facing crisis and war and take that a step further and welcome those who seek refuge among us.”
Supporting Stephan from Central UMC is Amber Hassler, social media coordinator for the church, who has been tasked with spreading the word about the fundraiser and concert through social media outlets.
“JFON’s commitment to offering legal aid to immigrants in the area is such a key role of hospitality at Central Church,” said Hassler.
Stephan acknowledged that not everyone involved in this fundraising effort is religious, Christian, or United Methodist. The point is coming together, regardless of perspective, creed, or ideology for our fellow human beings.
The concert, featuring May Erlewine, is being donated by local musician Kevin Wynkoop, who purchased the concert to support Erlewine’s 2019 Kickstarter campaign. Initially, the concert was scheduled for April 2020, with Wynkoop opening for Erlewine, fulfilling a dream of his. However, the pandemic hit, and the concert was canceled.
Now, two years later, with a humanitarian crisis at hand, Wynkoop received a stroke of inspiration on how to make a difference.
“When I was speaking with my friend, Central UMC Reverend Chris Lane, we were wondering what we could do to help the Ukrainians,” said Wynkoop. “And I said, ‘What about a benefit concert for Ukraine? I have a house concert I could donate to the cause.’”
Generously, Erlewine made room in her full schedule to participate, and as with the original plan, Wynkoop’s band, Sweet Medicine, will open for her.
“My dream of getting to share my music with [May] will come true, and my dream come true has the added blessing of helping Ukraine,” added Wynkoop.
Also performing is Central UMC’s Well Band under the leadership of Director of Music Jeffrey Cobb. The Well Band, which performs during the 9 a.m. contemporary worship service, strives to bring the secular into the sacred and send the sacred out into the secular by performing songs that have spiritual messages, such as those by Elton John, Bob Dylan, Bob Marley, Eric Clapton and others.
“For this event, we will be performing pieces by Christian artists: Matt Maher, We The Kingdom, Zach Williams, and Israel Houghton, plus a piece everyone knows and loves by Simon & Garfunkel,” said Cobb.
The Well Band will also provide some jazz prelude music, including a couple of Cobb’s original tunes featuring Central UMC’s Mighty, Mighty, Well Horns.
“We all feel honored to be involved in this very important fundraising event,” said Cobb. “And, we feel grateful that May Erlewine is graciously giving of her time and talents to headline this event. We are thrilled that all proceeds will go to Justice for Our Neighbors — an important group trying to help impoverished Ukrainian families safely immigrate to the U.S.”
The May Erlewine “House Concert’” to Benefit Ukrainian Refugees will take place in the Central United Methodist Church’s sanctuary at 222 Cass St., with no admission fee. This in-person event will also be live-streamed, and donations will be accepted during the concert.
Please visit the Facebook pages for Justice for Our Neighbors-Michigan or Central United Methodist Church-Traverse City for more information.
