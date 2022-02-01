GLEN LAKE — After 25 years teaching in Michigan, Mark Mattson has retired from education, but he is not straying too far away from northern Michigan schools.
As a young teacher, Mattson received advice from a few veteran educators about how he could line up his retirement. He followed that advice, feeling that retirement was a long way off.
“Time flew as we know it does and here we were,” Mattson said.
Mattson served as the athletic director and assistant principal at Glen Lake Community Schools from 2009-14 and again from 2018-21. He was also selected to be the interim superintendent for Glen Lake in July 2021.
As his projected retirement date inched closer, Mattson continued thinking about what he would do next — stay in education or pursue a second career. Eventually, he decided to retire from education and take up a new career as a regional scholastic sales representative with Jostens, a company that sells high school and college memorabilia.
In his new position, Mattson will work with schools in the northern part of the Lower Peninsula and make site visits to the school districts in the region.
In early fall, the Glen Lake board of education selected former Leland Public School Superintendent Jason Stowe to be the new interim superintendent for Glen Lake. Mattson officially retired and left Glen Lake before Christmas break, and Stowe officially took on the superintendent role at the beginning of January.
Stowe was superintendent at Leland Public School from 2010 until his retirement in 2020. He had been in education for 26 years; 14 as a teacher, 2 as a principal and 10 as a superintendent. He said re-entering the school environment that’s familiar to him has been nice, although much has changed since he retired in January 2020, immediately before the COVID pandemic hit.
“It just kind of a little bit of a learning curve,” Stowe said.
Cory McNitt, Glen Lake’s board of education president, said Stowe’s contract runs until June 22. The full board will pick the search for a new superintendent back up in the coming weeks, McNitt said.
McNitt said Glen Lake was lucky to have Mattson.
“We are very thankful for what he offered Glen Lake,” McNitt said.
Stowe is the fourth superintendent to lead Glen Lake in the past three years.
Prior to Mattson’s appointment as interim superintendent, Jon Hoover served as superintendent of the district for two years until his retirement. Hoover was hired in July 2019 after Sander Scott resigned from the position.
Since before the pandemic, education has faced a mass shortage of teachers as very few people are going into programs to receive teaching certifications and many are leaving profession.
Mattson said he does not have much insight into the educator shortage. He said COVID has presented a lot of difficulty to schools — even though it was not a factor in his decision to retire — and that teachers do not often get the credit they are due.
Mattson’s first official school visit in his new position with Josten’s was last week. He visited Forest Area Community Schools, and being back around students and walking through school hallways made the job feel like “a natural fit”.
Mattson said he will miss the relationships he has built and fortified with students and other teachers, athletic directors and administrators over the years the most from his time as a teacher.
“I think about the Glen Lake kids that I haven’t seen now since before Christmas break and I’m always asking people how teams are doing or what certain students are up to, and I think about them all the time,” Mattson said. “That’s been the strangest part for sure. And the biggest adjustment to make.”
Maybe at some point he would consider coming back as a coach or an official for Glen Lake, but for now, Mattson said he wants to take a step back and allow Jeremy Howe, the new AD at Glen Lake, to take the helm.
Despite taking a step away from education and Glen Lake schools, Mattson said he sees himself keeping up with the scores of local high school sports into his old age, like his father, who was an educator for 30 years.
“There’s just something about it when you give those school systems everything you have and you just kind of ingrain yourself in them, it just stays with you.”
