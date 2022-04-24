LANSING — The Michigan Association of School Boards crafted a resolution against a petition drive for legislation meant to set up funds to assist families in paying for school expenses, including private school tuition, and give tax breaks to the funds’ donors.
On April 20, MASB released a resolution for school boards to sign to voice their opposition to petitions for legislation that would potentially impact funding for public schools. The resolution was crafted alongside the For MI Kids, For Our Schools coalition, which formed in opposition to the Let MI Kids learn campaign.
In the fall of 2021, Michigan lawmakers introduced legislation that would set up funds for students to use to pay for school materials and tuition. The legislation would also amend the state’s Income Tax Act to give tax breaks to those donating to the funds.
Both branches of the legislature passed the legislation in October, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed it in early November.
Let MI Kids Learn, a campaign in support of the legislation, organized petition drives soon after the governor’s vetoes. The campaign has until early June to collect 340,000 signatures on two different petitions — one to set up the funds and one to amend the Income Tax Act — to allow state lawmakers to vote on the legislation again.
If the petitions drives are successful and state lawmakers pass the legislation again, it would become law.
According to the bill’s fiscal analysis, the amendment to the Income Tax Act would reduce state revenue by as much as $500 million in the first year the legislation was effective, with the potential for the revenue loss to increase 20 percent per year in later years.
Suttons Bay Schools Superintendent Casey Petz said he is concerned about the consequences of the legislation. Private schools and public schools serve different purposes and provide different services for their students and efforts like the petition drive risk blurring those lines, he said.
Petz said he also worries that this legislation is just an example of schools being used to drive political agendas.
“Bringing something up for the sake of a political means or a political game, and then using schools as a vehicle by which we garner attention to ourselves or we bring attention to an issue in an election year … that sort of thing never feels great when you’re a public educator,” Petz said.
MASB does not craft resolutions like this one often but will do so with issues that boards statewide may be interested in, said Jennifer Smith, MASB director of government relations. School boards can openly discuss the resolution and express their opinions on it in an open meeting, but they cannot use school resources to distribute anything other than factual information on the issue, Smith said.
Don Wotruba, executive director of MASB and a member of the steering committee for the For MI Kids For Our Schools Campaign, a coalition of organizations that oppose the Let MI Kids Learn petition drives, said MASB’s resolution is meant to inform people on what the petition drives are advocating for and what the results of their success will be.
If the petitions garner enough signatures, the legislation will not be on the next ballot for local voters; it will go in front of the legislation to vote on again.
A major concern is that the tax credits that would be granted through this legislation would take away funding, albeit indirectly, from schools, Wotruba said.
“When you give a tax credit or a tax deduction, that takes money out of the revenue stream that goes into the state and all of the things the state funds,” Wotruba said. “So, not only does it have an impact on the school aid fund that funds or schools, it will impact the general fund … so that could affect anything in the state budget.”
Wotruba said he expects that there would be a “significant impact” on school budgets if this legislation were implemented, which would take away from what public schools can do for kids who still can’t afford private schools with tuition assistance or do not live close enough to a private school to make attending one feasible, Wotruba said.
Wotruba also raised concerns that the legislation goes against the state’s constitution, which has one of the strictest oppositions against public dollars going towards private schools. Students in Michigan already have a lot of choice in what schools they attend, with 350 charter schools and school of choice, he added.
Let MI Kids Learn spokesman Fred Wszolek said MASB’s resolution is “misguided” and “stupid.”
“It boggles the mind that these education and community leaders would want to deny kids access to additional educational resources just because they’re not being funneled through the public school bureaucracy,” Wszolek said.
The funds that the legislation would create could be used by students for school materials as well as private school tuition, Wszolek said.
“They just want every dollar given to them, and if it goes anywhere else, then they’re opposed,” Wszolek said. “Which tells you that this isn’t really about what’s best for kids. It’s what’s best for them and their bureaucracies.”
The Let MI Kids Learn campaign is not releasing any information on the number of signatures before the petitions’ deadline, Wszolek said.
Wszolek said community leaders should “think hard” before passing this resolution.
As for Suttons Bay and the MASB resolution, Petz said he appreciates that it is meant to inform communities, but he does not think it will be something Suttons Bay Schools’ board of education will take up because it’s not an action that leads to a direct positive impact on students.
“It’s certainly good to discuss. It’s certainly good to be aware of,” Petz said. “It’s certainly good to use it as an informative piece for us to contact our legislative partners, and stay in tune with but I don’t think I don’t think our board, and most public education boards, want any distractions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.