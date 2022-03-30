KALKASKA — Kalkaska Village and Benzonia Township are a little greener with an infusion of cash from the state Marijuana Regulation Fund.
Kalkaska and Benzie counties will also reap the financial rewards of licensed purveyors of recreational marijuana or microbusinesses located within their borders.
Kalkaska Village, which has seven licenses, will receive $395,174, with Kalkaska County getting the same amount.
Benzonia Township, with its three licenses, and Benzie County will each receive $169,360.
“It’s more than we expected,” said Kalkaska Village Trustee Diana Needham.
The village received about $89,000 from the marijuana fund last year.
Needham said the village council will talk about how to spend the unexpected windfall at an upcoming meeting, or at a special meeting.
Across the state a total of $42.2 million will be disbursed to 163 units of government in Michigan, with each recreational marijuana or microbusinesses getting about $56,450, according to information released last week by the Michigan Department of Treasury.
The funds come from a 10 percent excise tax on recreational marijuana products. Last year more than $1.1 billion in sales was reported.
Benzie County Administrator Katie Zeits said the county received $84,000 last year, which was used to make a payment to the Municipal Employees’ Retirement System of Michigan, a Lansing-based nonprofit that manages pension funds for most counties in the state. Most municipalities have not paid enough into MERS and are now playing catch up.
Zeits said she does not know if that’s the plan for this year.
Truman Bicum sits on the Kalkaska County Commission. Bicum said he was surprised when he heard what the county will get.
“We felt it was going to be more than the last year, but not by that much,” Bicum said.
Bicum said he does not support sales of recreational marijuana because he doesn’t believe in it. But he does not live in the village and didn’t have a say in it, he said, though the money will come in handy.
“It will help pad our general fund, pay the bills,” he said. “I would hope that’s what we’re using it for.”
The Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marijuana Act outlines how much is distributed from the Marijuana Regulation Fund, with 15 percent going to municipalities based on their number of adult-use businesses, and 15 percent going to the county the business is in, also based on the number of licenses.
Another 35 percent goes to the school aid fund for K-12 education totaling $49.3 million, and 35 percent to the Michigan Transportation Fund, or $49.3 million.
Recreational marijuana sales are still off-limits in Traverse City, although its planning commission is set to hear public comments on April 5 for rules to allow it.
Medical marijuana sellers that wanted to enter the recreational market challenged the city’s initial rules for licensing retailers in court. While 13th Circuit Court Judge Thomas Power agreed the city’s scoring rubric needed a redo — which city officials agreed to redraft — he upheld the city’s cap for recreational stores, which is set at four.
In 2019, the city issued 13 licenses for provisioning centers (medical marijuana retail stores). Currently, 12 medical marijuana locations have maintained a license.
Medical marijuana is not subject to the 10 percent tax and sales do not get a payout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.