In 1987, spiritualists, poets and other deep thinkers peered up at the sky with a sense of anticipation.
Tabloid astrologers had just assured their readership that Earth was in line with five other planets — plus the Sun and the Moon — creating a serendipity we humans couldn’t actually see, and our tiny brains couldn’t fully fathom.
Fast-forward 35 years.
In 2022, not 48 hours after this newspaper ran a column where I waxed poetic about the sacred task of jury duty, a letter about this same topic from the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office unexpectedly appeared in my mailbox.
What could these two occurrences possibly have in common, you may be wondering.
The answer is, not since the Harmonic Convergence of 1987 has a surprising coincidence of such epic proportions arrived out of nowhere to alter my thinking and shift my worldview.
I mean, if tabloid astrologers of the 1980s had the mental power to align the largest orbs of the cosmos, and a single newspaper column can apparently summon official correspondence almost instantaneously, what else might this space be able to conjure?
Time to find out.
Because now that I think about it, there are some things I’ve never said in print before, but am willingly going public with, right here, right now.
For starters, I like scratch-off lottery tickets.
Particularly tickets for the $5 Cashword game, which I sometimes buy from Roy’s General Store or the nearby Shell Gas station.
It would be nice if whoever the Michigan Lottery contracts with to print these tickets would use ink colors with more contrast, so purchasers in the throes of imagining what they would do with $300,000, could tell if they’d won or not.
Just to be clear, I would be in favor of purchasing a winner, even before this ink problem is corrected.
Do not concern yourself with what I’d do with the money.
Moving on — besides fall and summer, spring is my very favorite season and now would be a good time for it to show up.
When it does, I’d like an underground predator or some other unseen force to take care of the grubs that grow fat and happy on the roots of the grass in my yard, and then attract moles who tunnel through whatever lawn remains. I’m also placing an order for a couple days next month, without rain, snow, hail, sleet or 50 mph winds.
No special weather requests, however, about the first or last weeks of May, as I’ll be spending that time indoors, participating in our system of self-government and one of the most fundamental rights that exist in our country.
Or, at least that’s what the letter from the sheriff’s office said I’ll be doing.
The metaphorical planets aligned. And I was picked to sit on not just one, but two juries.
The pen apparently has a power my tiny human brain can barely fathom.
