I met my sister for the first time on a fall afternoon in 1993, in the living room of a small bungalow-style house in Midland, Michigan.
She was 25; I was 28 and we’d only just learned the other even existed.
I’ve blanked on the day, but I know it happened because I have a photograph of the two of us standing awkwardly in the middle of the room, staring at the camera, our shared brown eyes similarly gobsmacked.
My complete absence of memory of this day is worrisome, and I went looking for an explanation.
The National Institute for the Clinical Application of Behavioral Medicine, which trains psychologists and social workers, provided some answers.
Our memories fall into four types — emotional, procedural, semantic and episodic.
You’d think the problem would be with my emotional memory, but that’s not the case.
Emotional memory is a memory of emotions felt during a particular event, such as fear or anxiety, which can re-occur unexpectedly and emphasize a previous trauma — sometimes called “triggering.”
But I don’t remember anything about the day, including how I felt about it.
Procedural memory isn’t the issue, either.
That’s how to perform a certain task, such as driving from Traverse City to Midland, parking my car and knocking on my birthmother’s front door. I can still drive a car, park and knock on a door, so I’ve scratched that from the list.
A third type, semantic memory, is the retention of general knowledge and facts — for example, I know I was adopted, that my birthparents married two years after relinquishing me, then had a second daughter together and did not tell her about me for more than two decades.
And even then, revealed my existence only because I’d searched for, and found, my birthmother.
I do remember, in great detail, meeting her for the first time where she dropped the “you have a sister” bombshell.
Looking back, I know she could have asked me to help keep her secret but she did not.
Instead, she walked into my living room, a family photo album under her arm, took one look at me and said “you have the eyes.”
Then we sat together on my couch, while she turned page after page, pointing at this relative and that relative, my sister included, all with large, round, dark brown eyes.
Self-diagnosis alert: episodic memory appears to be my problem.
Episodic is memory of a specific event that can be fragmented and even completely erased by trauma.
The hippocampus, a partial circle of cells deep in the brain, is responsible for creating and recalling episodic memory.
Since it has now been nearly 30 years, and I don’t have a memory of meeting my sister that first time, it’s unlikely I ever will.
Memory loss is yet another unintended (and likely never considered) consequence of the closed adoption system so prevalent in the 1960s.
My sister remembers that day. I know, because I’ve asked her. And the next time we meet for lunch, I’m going to ask her about it again.
