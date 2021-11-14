A Los Angeles couple, Daphna and Alexander Cardinale, are suing a California fertility clinic after DNA tests showed the daughter Daphna gave birth to was not their biological child.
Another couple, patients of the same clinic, went home from the hospital with the Cardinale’s baby girl, while the Cardinale’s in turn were raising that couple’s daughter.
“The heartbreak and confusion cannot be understated,” Daphna said, during a news conference broadcast on YouTube earlier this month.
The babies, now a year old, were exchanged in what was surely an excruciating experience for them and for their parents.
Adding to the Cardinale family’s trauma, was explaining to their 5-year-old daughter why the baby girl her parents brought home from the hospital was not her sister.
I’m adopted and while have only recently begun writing about it, my attention has been drawn to stories of mysterious parentage, like a mason jar to a backyard firefly, since I was a little girl.
I suppose I’m hoping other people’s stories will help illuminate my own.
While reading about the Cardinales, an incident blinked in my memory.
A late summer dinner, extended adoptive family and assorted visitors, card tables and picnic tables with paper plates and mis-matched chairs, all squeezed into a big lakeside garage.
Relaxed contentment, then the words of a relative, flitting up and over the din:
“I don’t know why she wanted to find those people. I mean, they gave her away.”
It had been years since I’d found and met some of my biological relatives, yet I was just starting to talk about it with my adoptive family.
And while the words weren’t spoken to me, they were obviously about me, and they landed pretty hard.
The relative who said them is someone close, someone who held me when I was a baby.
It’s someone I know well enough to say they would express compassion for the Cardinales, for the unnamed couple whose baby they raised, and would even acknowledge the righteousness of the lawsuit, if the topic came up in conversation.
Logically, I know all this now but that day in the garage, I said nothing.
And I no longer speak about what it feels like to be adopted with the family who adopted me.
Attorneys say you cannot use the law as both a sword and a shield, and I think this is what outsiders get wrong about adoption, too.
The biological connection between parent and child can’t be accepted as all-important in one instance — the Cardinale’s — yet not worth anything at all in another — my closed adoption.
For adoptees like me, the heartbreak and confusion of trying to explain that, even to our own families, cannot be understated.
November is National Adoption Month. This is also the season that families, extended and otherwise, sit around the table together, expecting at least a few moments of relaxed contentment.
This year, let your words not be a sword.
