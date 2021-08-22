A quick search on the popular crowdfunding website, gofundme, returns 53,346 requests from people in the U.S. asking for help with adoption costs.
These prospective new parents are from rural areas and cities, are couples and singles, some have other children and some do not, and many — but not all — struggled with infertility before they decided to, as one man put it, “fulfill our hopes and our dreams through adoption.”
Many, if not most, of those looking for funding that I saw on the site are young, straight, married, white and seeking to adopt a newborn in a private adoption.
The average goal is to raise between $30,000 and $50,000.
In 1961, my adoptive parents were young, white, married and seeking to adopt a newborn.
They went through a nonprofit agency aligned with state government — Child and Family Services of Michigan — and paid the fees, which were substantially less back then, from their teacher salaries.
I was three months old when they picked me up from foster care and from then on, my childhood was equal parts love and adventure.
Swimming lessons at the lake, winter campfires under the Milky Way and school sack lunches with fresh fruit and sandwiches made with homemade bread.
The stories shared on gofundme are filled with longing and excitement, and I imagine are not dissimilar from what my own parents felt. And yet, reading them sets my teeth on edge.
Poverty was frequently used by social workers as the main reason young, unmarried, single parents should relinquish their babies. Poverty causes or at least exacerbates the abuse and neglect that sends so many kids to foster care. And, of the more than 400,000 children the federal government says are in foster care in the U.S., 120,000 are waiting to be adopted.
In Michigan, the state Department of Health and Human Services says 13,000 children are in foster care, 3,000 of whom are waiting to be adopted. Ten percent of those, or 300 kids, don’t have an adoptive family identified.
Meaning, because of abuse, neglect, abandonment or death, these kids cannot be returned to their families — and neither their foster parents nor extended family have plans to adopt them.
Gofundme is evidence to me that we’ve forgotten why the adoption “system” was created in the first place.
It was designed to meet the needs of vulnerable children; not satisfy the needs of adults.
If you believe those should be one and the same, consider the following economics.
Let’s say those 53,000-plus gofundme campaigns each raise $30,000. Now let’s say the “system,” not individual funders, have $1.6 billion to assist single mothers or fathers wanting to keep their babies, foster families wanting to adopt and biological families wanting to undergo extensive counseling and parenting classes in order to be reunited with their kids.
The “system” has never had that kind of funding, so who knows what would happen if it did. But I doubt there’d be nearly a half million kids in foster care, or 120,000 waiting to fulfill someone’s hopes and dreams.
