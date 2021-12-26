Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow developing after midnight. Low 25F with temps rising to near freezing. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.