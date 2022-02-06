Recent reports of book challenges and book bans stomping their way across the country conspired to give me a shove down memory lane.
Most these challenges have so far been aimed at books available to students in school libraries, though I can’t help but wonder how long it will be until this same political fervor treads on public libraries and bookstores.
I’d all but forgotten an experience I had more than a decade ago.
Then state legislatures — I’m looking at you, Indiana and Florida — began debating bills that, if passed, would discourage or ban any school curriculum that might make kids feel “discomfort.”
As if by not feeling it, our country’s history of misogyny, racism and sexism never happened and isn’t happening still.
It was July 2009, and I’d rented a cabin a few miles north of Cedar. I unpacked and took a little calendar off the nail on the wood-paneled wall and put it in a drawer.
My goal over the next few days had been to travel — in my imagination, anyway — back in time to the early 1900s.
Research for a book I was writing about Sister Mary Janina — a young Felician nun whose 1907 murder remained a mystery more than a century later — was nearly finished.
Or, finished enough to write a factual account of her life and death. I actually still get tips on the 115-year-old case, mostly in the form of emails from readers, private messages on Facebook or phone calls from podcasters.
But back then, staying in a cabin right across the street from the church where Sister Mary Janina played the piano and arranged flowers on the altar, felt like a good place for literary time travel.
I could walk in the cemetery, hear the organist practice devotional music and observe the daily comings and goings at the stately church.
The location was good for other reasons, too.
Phone calls to area residents had gone unanswered and unreturned. Those I’d been trying to interview lived nearby, though, including one churchgoer who, I’d learned, functioned as one of the area’s amateur genealogists.
She replied to my phone message with an email expressing interest and even excitement in my book project and agreed to meet later in the week.
One interview with one source may not seem like a breakthrough now, but it sure felt like one at the time.
At night, it gets dark at the corner of Schomberg and French roads. An ancient dark. I remember lying awake, anticipating our meeting and listening to the yipping of coyotes.
History felt so close to me that night and, even better, I was about to learn more.
This woman’s knowledge of area families and local lore could help me understand what life was like in Isadore at the turn of the century.
She could also explain how all the people I’d been reading about in old newspaper stories and court documents were related to one another and where their descendants were now.
The date arrived. And, let’s just say, our one and only meeting did not go as planned.
The enthusiasm she’d expressed in our correspondence was nowhere in evidence. I did ask my questions, but her responses were standoffish and even hostile.
“People in the area will not be happy if you publish such a book,” she said in an email, sent the day after our meeting. “Hope you make the right choice. Aren’t you worried about being jinxed?”
I didn’t believe in jinxes back then and I don’t believe in them now. I do believe in archiving all my emails, though, hers included.
Looking back, I was naive. I thought I was meeting her in order to gather local history; she knew she was meeting me in order to bury it.
That assessment intensified the next summer, when the publisher announced “Isadore’s Secret: Sin, Murder and Confession in a Northern Michigan Town,” would soon be in bookstores.
“I see that you did not take my suggestion last year when requested you not publish a book regarding the unfortunate event,” the woman said in another email. “I have heard there is a very large group of people, 500-plus, who will be boycotting your book.”
Sister Mary Janina had a sexual affair with a priest, was bludgeoned to death and was pregnant when she died. She was 32 years old, had been orphaned as child and raised in isolation by Catholic nuns.
Those are facts, but I didn’t learn them from in-person interviews.
They’re in court transcripts at the Library of Michigan.
And in a priest’s handwritten notes I found by driving to Indiana and reading through the treasure trove that is the Eduard Skendzel Polonian Collection, donated by the Skendzel family to the academic library at the University of Notre Dame.
True confessions? I spent a few minutes wondering how many books such a large boycott would sell.
In the years since, I’ve spent a lot more time wondering how to keep local history — some of which should make us uncomfortable — out of the hands of boycotters and book banners.
Eduard Skendzel surely understood the value of time travel — his collection of Midwest-based history he amassed over decades contains stories both breathtaking and infuriating.
It might still be in boxes if his family hadn’t recognized the value of sharing in the present, some of what went so terribly wrong in the past.
One of Ed Skendzel’s close relatives told me the family chose Notre Dame because the university agreed to put a finding aide to the collection — essentially a table of contents — on the internet where it would be easily accessible.
Give it a read. I hope it makes you uncomfortable.
