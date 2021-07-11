My last column ended on a bit of a personal cliffhanger.
It was 1961, and my birthmother had just walked from the Detroit bus station to the Florence Crittenton Home for Unwed Mothers, an imposing masonry structure five miles away on Woodrow Wilson Street.
Her plan was to stay at this “home” until I was born, arrange my adoption on the q.t., take the bus back to Mt. Pleasant and continue her undergraduate studies in library science and home economics.
She was 20 — which the law held was old enough for a person to make their own decisions.
Unless you were female.
It was legal to fire a woman for being pregnant until 1978, for example, and until 1974 a bank could deny a woman a credit card based solely on her gender.
Banks rarely approved mortgages for single women — married women had to have their husband co-sign, sometimes just to open a checking account.
Under Michigan law, in 1961 you had to be 18 or older to relinquish your child without parental consent.
That didn’t matter to the Florence Crittendon authorities and my last column ended with the woman at the front desk calling my birthmother’s parents.
It changed everything for her.
Which is one of the reasons I’m writing about my — and her — experience with a system that altered both our lives.
She still relinquished me, but what followed wasn’t a college graduation or a career as a librarian.
What followed was a part-time job as a library assistant, a wedding — “The gown was designed of white lace over slipper satin with a ¾ length sleeve jacket of lace” — and a 20-year marriage that ended in divorce.
My birthmother died of a genetic disease that struck without warning. She was the age I am now when she was diagnosed. I met her only three times, so most of what I know about her I learned from other sources.
In one of those strange co-incidences that doesn’t feel like a coincidence at all, I found her wedding announcement in an old newspaper at the Grace A. Dow Memorial Library in Midland.
The same library where she once worked part time.
My childhood was idyllic, with two educator parents who loved me, loved each other and made college possible by not only urging me to go, but paying for it.
Her marriage was not idyllic, nor was her life, though she told me she did have days of genuine happiness. Most were spent alone, in a canoe or camping in the woods.
Where she would have had no use for slipper satin or a lace jacket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.