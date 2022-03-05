TRAVERSE CITY — It’s been 10 years since snow, heat and frost — in that order — brought about a trifecta of destruction for Grand Traverse area fruit growers.
Nearly two feet of wet, heavy snow dumped on parts of Leelanau County in the first few days of March 2012, with about a foot measured in downtown Traverse City.
Plows could not keep up with snow that fell over 12 hours with no reprieve, making roads impassable. The weight of the snow dropped tree limbs on power lines, leaving more than 200,000 homes and businesses without heat or electricity across the state.
Cherry and apple orchards took more than their fair share of damage, with the avalanche splitting and cracking limbs off thousands of fruit trees.
Warm weather followed and for a five-day stretch the mercury soared into the 80s, coaxing the buds from cherry and apple trees.
Then in quintessential Michigan-style, the cold returned to freeze the premature blossoms, destroying up to 90 percent of the cherry crop in some areas and up to 75 percent of the apple crop.
Cool, wet weather also put a damper on bee pollination and brought on bacterial canker that attacked what few cherries were left on trees.
Don Gregory, co-owner of Cherry Bay Orchards in Leelanau, was out of town when the storm hit, but came home to big evergreen trees down in his yard. A couple of weeks later he was sleeping with his windows open at night.
“That’s when we knew we were in trouble,” Gregory said, because he knew the early hot weather would be followed by a frost. “The anticipation of the frost was as bad as the frost itself. You knew there was a pretty good chance that you weren’t going to have a crop.”
Gregory lost 97 percent of his crop that year, which hurt all the more because it came on top of a short crop in 2011, he said.
“We’ve had some good years since then and we’ve had some low prices,” Gregory said. “The cherry industry is a volatile industry.”
Temps for this weekend are expected to rise to about 50 degrees, but there’s no chance of a repeat of 2012 with temps dipping back to below freezing for several days, said Jeff Lutz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Gaylord.
“It’s going to be one of those years when we’ll be bouncing around at or below normal and then something pops up,” Lutz said.
Leelanau Road Commission Superintendent Dave Priest was driving a plow in 2012.
When he left work on Friday afternoon it was just starting to snow, but he was only home for a couple of hours before getting called back in.
The snow had a distinctive blue tint he had never seen before and the only vehicles on the road were plows and fire trucks babysitting downed power lines, he said.
Priest spent the next several hours clearing and reclearing a circuit that included South Lake Leelanau Drive, Fouch and Cherry Bend roads.
“By the time you went down and turned your truck around you couldn’t tell you had even been there,” Priest said. “It was really difficult to move that snow.”
Priest went home again at around 2 a.m., plowing his way with his own truck, but was only asleep for a couple of hours before getting called in again.
It wasn’t long before the snow melted, but the work wasn’t done, he said.
“We spent close to a month after that cleaning up tree debris,” he said.
