MAPLE CITY — Kristina Eggeman will be the first homeowner to move into the Maple City Crossings housing development.
She’ll get the keys to her new home at a public dedication at 5:30 p.m. today at 27 E. Western Ave. in Maple City.
“Honestly, I can’t wait to mop the floors for the first time,” Eggeman said.
Eggeman, 33, works full-time as a medical assistant. She has two daughters, Keely, who is 15 and 1-year-old Vivian, who will each have their own space in the three-bedroom home. She is a single parent, as Vivian’s father died about a month before she was born.
“Habitat makes it possible for someone in my situation to own a home,” she said. “In today’s insane market I would never be able to qualify for a mortgage.”
When completed, Maple City Crossings will have six homes in three duplexes. The garage wall will be the only shared wall between the two units.
The Maple City lot formerly owned by the Marilyn M. Flaska Trust was nearly the site of a Dollar General store after Midwest V LLC, a Grand Haven real estate company, made the family an offer on the vacant land.
But 70 neighbors signed a petition saying the store would not fit in with the small town charm of tiny Maple City. Midwest V later withdrew its offer, but the Leelanau County Land Bank recognized the opportunity and contacted the Flaska family.
Wendy Irvin, executive director of Habitat, said the family was delighted and after negotiations the Land Bank purchased the property.
“(Marilyn Flaska) embraced the thought of affordable housing,” Irvin said. “She clearly thought that was a good use of the land.”
Habitat partnered with the Land Bank as the developer and builder of the three duplexes. Two of the duplexes are finished and have homeowners ready to move in. The third will be built next year as Habitat turns to other projects in the works.
Irvin said it is those kind of partnerships that make the nonprofit work. In all, 50 homes are slated for construction over the next several years.
In May construction will begin on six homes that are part of the New Waves United Church of Christ development at the corner of Bugai Road and M-72. The 20-acre property, held in trust by the UCC Michigan Conference for the last 17 years, could have been used to build a church. Instead, the 15 or so members of the New Waves congregation are using the property to build 14 affordable homes, eight of which are rentals and will be built by the church using community donations and volunteer labor.
Another project pairs a new Bay Area Transportation Authority operations center, about 200 units of workforce housing in five multifamily buildings, five Habitat homes and a childcare facility on 50 acres at LaFranier and Hammond roads in Garfield Township.
Groundbreaking on the BATA, Habitat and Traverse City Housing Commission project is expected to take place this year.
Habitat, which serves Leelanau, Grand Traverse and Kalkaska counties, is also working with the Village of Kalkaska on a project that includes six to eight homes.
Much of the land for Habitat homes is donated and late last year, the agency was the recipient of 28 acres in Garfield Township that will be used for homes, Irvin said. No project has yet been announced for the property.
There are three criteria for becoming a Habitat homeowner: They must demonstrate a need for a home they can afford, have the means to pay their mortgage and put in 275 hours of sweat equity.
Mortgages are custom tailored to meet the needs of each individual homeowner.
Eggeman is looking forward to setting up bedrooms for her two girls.
“I’m excited to have not just a house, but our home,” she said.
