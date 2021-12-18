TRAVERSE CITY — Nearly 58,000 suspected sites of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substance contamination nationwide sounds eye-poppingly high to many, but to Tony Spaniola it seems too low.
The Troy-based lawyer whose family property on Lake Van Etten was impacted by PFAS in the lake and groundwater in Oscoda pointed to numbers released by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy showing roughly 11,000 suspected sites in Michigan alone. He talked to the Detroit Free Press in 2018 about the report, and said that’s largely why PFAS Project Lab numbers released this week were unsurprising.
Yet they should serve as a warning that these persistent chemicals linked to cancer, kidney problems and a host of other health issues are far more prevalent than people think, Spaniola said.
“It’s been a big alarm call for me ever since I realized this,” he said. “This is not news or even surprising to me, it’s a huge deal, it’s huge. I can’t begin to overstate it.”
Add to that the fact that PFAS has been used in everything from firefighting foam to food containers to ski wax, and there are far more ways people are being exposed to the family of more than 5,000 compounds than environmental contamination, Spaniola said.
Northeastern University’s PFAS Project Lab along with Silent Springs Institute and its PFAS-REACH team put together the nationwide map showing 1,750 confirmed contamination sites as well as 57,806 suspected sites. Among the latter are a handful in the Traverse City area, including a former township dump near Lake Leelanau off East Lakeview Hills Road and a smattering of former and current manufacturing sites.
A few have become well-known locally as state and local officials work to address contaminated groundwater, including Carl’s Retread in Grawn. That’s where firefighters put out a tire fire in the 1990s using aqueous firefighting foam. That led to PFAS showing up in nearby drinking water wells in recent years.
Sites of old fires quenched with chemicals that work particularly well to snuff chemical or other hard-to-extinguish blazes are common spots to find PFAS even decades later.
“These chemicals don’t go away, I mean they do but it’s super slow,” Spaniola said. “It’s why they call them forever chemicals.”
The idea of the project is to present not only the sites but state actions for known contamination and community resources in a single, easy-to-understand place, said Ricky Salvatore, lead research assistant for the map and Northwestern University student, in a release. That puts the information in the hands of both decision-makers and the public.
It also shows the vast extent of PFAS contamination across the U.S. as well as what’s being done about it where it’s being addressed, Silent Springs Institute Senior Scientist Laurel Schaider said.
Ann Rogers, chairperson of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Agency, said she hadn’t seen the map but wasn’t surprised to hear about what it showed.
“We’re all just learning, and the more we learn, the worse it gets,” she said. “So it’s a problem, well it’s a national problem. An international problem, probably.”
PFAS contamination is just one more assault on the environment among many that need constant attention, Rogers said.
Spaniola, who serves on a state PFAS response citizens advisory workgroup, agreed the map highlights the need for EGLE and agencies like it to take more action and investigate more potential sites. But it’s not as simple as that. The outspoken critic of the state agency agreed it can only do so much with what it has.
“It’s going to require a much bigger commitment, and there’s got to be more public support for it, and the only way that happens is if there are some more resources put into it,” he said.
