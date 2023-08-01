LIBERTY TOWNSHIP – An 83-year-old Manton man, who was thrown from a pickup by the impact of a two-vehicle crash, was pronounced dead at the scene Friday, Wexford County sheriff’s office reported.
Sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the intersection of northbound U.S. 131 and Old U.S. 131 at 2:40 p.m. Friday where the pickup had pulled into the path of a semitractor-trailer truck.
A five-mile stretch of U.S. 131 was closed to traffic for about 3 1/2 hours late Friday afternoon while the crash was being investigated.
The police determined that the Manton driver had failed to yield the right-of-way to the semi, which was being driven by a 31-year-old Charow, S.C., man. The force of the crash caused the pickup driver, who had not been wearing a seatbelt, to sustain fatal injuries when he was ejected from the vehicle.
A 78-year-old passenger in the pickup sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by MMR Ambulance to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, police said. Her condition was not known, according to the report.
The semi driver sustained minor injuries that did not require hospitalization, police said.
Names are being withheld pending notification of family.
The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by the Michigan State Police, Manton Fire Department, Cedar Creek Township Fire Department and MMR Ambulance.
