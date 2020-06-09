LELAND — The Manitou Island Transit ferry services will not operate this season.
The company announced the ferries will not take visitors to the Manitou Islands because of the dock conditions on both South and North Manitou Island.
Both docks on the islands are not accessible by ferry, said Tom Ulrich, deputy superintendent for Sleeping Bear Dunes Lakeshore.
He said last winter, the North dock was inaccessible and now, because of high water levels the South dock is underwater.
Manitou Island Transit contracts with the National Park Service to operate as a concession.
Ulrich said the ferry services are the primary way visitors travel to the islands.
Megan Grosvenor Munoz, whose family owns the Manitou Island Transit, said at the time the islands were purchased, the family had told the administration the docks would require maintenance every year in order for the ferries to operate properly.
She said the park service does not have the budget to maintain the docks.
Ulrich said out of the estimated 1.5 million visitors the National Parks see in a year, about 10,000 visit the islands.
Grosvenor Munoz said the docks will not be accessible until August.
She said the company has put in a request to get out of the contract for the year.
Read more on this developing story at record-eagle.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.